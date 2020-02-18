Kylie Jenner takes fans to tour her $ 1 million luxury bag closet

%MINIFYHTML829899f0bfb8c9316fb5cca87737a1d311% %MINIFYHTML829899f0bfb8c9316fb5cca87737a1d312%

The 22-year-old cosmetics mogul shows her Instagram followers a huge collection of her most extravagant bags by sharing a moment in her closet that contains many articles by Chanel and Louis Vuitton, among others.

Kylie Jenner It is the envy of designer handbag collectors. After being known for its large collection of extravagant bags that was estimated at one million dollars, the 22-year-old cosmetic magnate made use of social networks to invite her followers to a tour of her luxurious coordinated color wardrobe.

On Sunday, February 16, the "keeping up with the Kardashians"Star uploaded several photos of the inside of the closet of his purse on his Instagram Story handle. The photos found that his collection included multiple pieces of $ 390,000 Birkins crocodile and $ 1,320 pieces of Saint Laurent and Fendi. Many of them were a limited edition product.

Kylie Jenner took fans on tour to her bag closet.

The television personality showed his luxurious articles.

She flaunted her crocodile Birkins.

In addition to Louis Vuitton, Kelly Hermes and Balmain, the younger sister of Kendall Jenner He showed his collection of Judith Leiber claws that include a stack of one in the form of cash and one in the form of pink lipstick. Among her massive collection, she labeled a red heart-shaped bag from Chanel as "the prettiest."

The 22-year-old described one of her bags as "the prettiest."

The ex girlfriend of Travis Scott (II) Not only did he share a glimpse of his own collection, but he also boasted a Louis Vuitton custom bag from his half sister Khloe Kardashian He gave his daughter Stormi 2 years. "Look what Khloe gave Stormi for his birthday," he said in a video that saw the article that shows Stormi's name and troll design. "Honestly, I can't wait for our next vacation. And Cooper is here!"

He also boasted Khloe Kardashian's gift for Stormi.

This was not the first time Kylie showed her bag closet. In August 2018, he uploaded a video to his YouTube channel to give fans a tour of his bag collection. Titled "My Purse Closet Tour," he flaunted a pink mini Hermes Birkin that was a gift from Kourtney Kardashian I planned to give Stormi someday.

"Kourtney gave me this, which I think is super cute," he said of the article. "I was very surprised because I feel that Kourtney never cares about Christmas presents, so when he gave it to me last year it was really special. I will definitely let Stormi wear when he says: & # 39; Mommy, I want to take a purse. "