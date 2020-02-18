Kylie Jenner faces a violent reaction by having her daughter Stormi wear large earrings

%MINIFYHTMLcc3927f61d5c60ebf5cffbfa4907925c11% %MINIFYHTMLcc3927f61d5c60ebf5cffbfa4907925c12%

The star of & # 39; Keeping Up with the Kardashians & # 39; He shares on Instagram a set of photos of his 2-year-old daughter who combines dazzling jewelry items with a white tank top and matching shorts.

It hasn't even been a day since Kylie Jenner He becomes a victim of parental shame, but now he has been attacked once again. The makeup mogul has landed in hot water for making his daughter Stormi wear large earrings in new photos.

In the images shared on Instagram on Tuesday, February 18, the 2-year-old girl played happily outside while modeling a pair of golden hoops with her name stamped on them. Stormi complemented the dazzling jewels with a white tank top, matching basketball shorts and a pair of Nike tennis shoes. In a photo, she looked at her reflection nicely.

"Go best friend," Kylie wrote next to the photos.

Many of his friends were excited about how cute Stormi looked in the photos, but his followers didn't share the same feeling. Instead, they criticized Kylie for making her daughter wear those earrings. One said: "Those hoops are too big for a 2-year-old boy. Not only do they look junk, but it would only take 2 seconds to reach them and pull them or for their fall and catch one and something tears the lobe of ear ".

"I think it's too much. Put what you want in a baby, but not a pair of hoops. This is a no no for me. I'm sorry," repeated another, as someone else wrote, "So nobody around her reported to put A two-year-old boy is not good for his ears. They are too young for something so heavy as to be in their ears. I thought everyone knew it. " There was also a person who considered the articles "security danger!"

Hours earlier, Kylie faced a similar reaction after she shared a video of Stormi on Instagram Stories using a pacifier. The early risers rushed to go for Kylie for leaving her daughter with Travis Scott (II) I still use the element since it is already 2. However, Kylie has not yet responded to criticism.