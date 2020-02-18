Kylie Jenner embarrassed to let her 2-year-old daughter Stormi use a pacifier

Instagram

The violent reaction comes after the star of & # 39; Keeping Up with the Kardashians & # 39; upload a video of her and her daughter with Travis Scott cuddling in bed on Instagram Stories.

Kylie Jenner He just wanted to share a new vision of his life with his daughter Stormi Webster. The makeup mogul became the subject of parental shame after she shared a video of the girl using a pacifier on Instagram Stories.

In that video, Kylie and Stormi curled up in bed while he looked deeply into the camera. Her mother then approached her face, making her smile. "Are you taking care of me?" the "keeping up with the Kardashians"asked the star. Instead of giving him an answer, Stormi simply giggled and that made Kylie repeat her question.

"Have you been taking care of me?" Kylie asked once more. This time, Stormi responded enthusiastically: "Yes!" before putting the pacifier in his mouth again.

The fact that Stormi still uses a pacifier at age 2 apparently bothered some people, who then criticized Kylie for allowing her daughter to use one. "It was too big for a pacifier," said one, and another agreed, "I think so too, but we can't tell another person how to raise their child. However, if they can talk and have teeth it's time to throw ". the pacifier away. "

"Why does a 2 year old still have a pacifier?" Another question. "I understand those who have special needs and need them, but their daughter is a healthy girl. She needs to leave that pacifier." One more person repeated: "A mouth full of teeth. Why do you have a pacifier?" Someone else said: "It's too big for a pacifier … but let me shut up my non-billionaire."

There was also a person who said: "Kylie really still lets Stormi use a pacifier. Lil baby is 2 years old now needs to give up," while another commented: "These rich parents like their age with a bo bo aka pacifier smh" .

Kylie has not yet responded to the reaction.