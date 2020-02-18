KUWK: Kylie Jenner's daughter, Genius Stormi, counts up to & # 39; Twenty & # 39; in a new adorable video – Check it out!

%MINIFYHTMLc3e9c87398e1c330a5cf9841dac8937711% %MINIFYHTMLc3e9c87398e1c330a5cf9841dac8937712%

Kylie Jenner is the mother of a little genius! His 2-year-old daughter, Stormi Webster, has shown signs that she is a really intelligent girl, but this last sign is perhaps the most impressive!

The cast member of Keeping Up with the Kardashians turned to social media to share a video that showed their little daughter counting from one to ten!

As fans know, Stormi just turned 2 on February 1, so the fact that he can already count so well is so surprising!

The makeup mogul is obviously a very proud mother, so she was excited to share the images with her followers.

The cute video showed the 2-year-old boy coming down the stairs at home and counting at the same time.

Pretty cute, he did a great job counting to 9 before shouting 20!

This made Kylie laugh as she helped her daughter memorize more numbers.

It seems that the mother and daughter spent more time together since Kylie had pulled her wisdom teeth and was resting at home.

The young billionaire had to take a break from her business, but that was for the best, since she could spend more time with her precious daughter and capture such a beautiful and fun moment.

Although he is so young, Stormi is really smart and is already talking a lot!

Not long ago, at the suggestion of his mother, he even sang a version of his famous song meme, "Rise and Shine,quot;, and he did it great!

Also, while watching Frozen 2 together, Stormi showed his cheeky side when he told his mother to shut up so he could focus on the animated movie.

Before that, he even made fun of his mother by refusing to call her "mom,quot; even though Kylie insisted that Kylie was not "her name."

She has a lot of personality already!



