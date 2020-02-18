KUWK: Kourtney Kardashian publishes an adorable photo of her and her daughter Penelope hugging in the morning

%MINIFYHTML3e74780d97e0b0895aa862ce18958bb711% %MINIFYHTML3e74780d97e0b0895aa862ce18958bb712%

Kourtney Kardashian turned to social media to share a super cute image with her 7-year-old daughter, Penelope. The mother and daughter duo snuggled together in the morning and seemed really comfortable and relaxing!

What a lovely bonding time! It's safe to say that fans of the Keeping Up with the Kardashians star loved the sweet snapshot.

The legend simply said: "Morning hugs," and also included a strawberry emoji.

The eldest Kardashian sisters looks as pretty as ever without makeup while pouting for the camera.

She wore a blue-necked pajamas with some pretty pink flowers while her daughter, who looked like she was still half asleep when her mother took the picture, wore a white pajamas with baby pink horizontal stripes that also had a & # 39 ; P & # 39; Embroidered on The little front pocket!

Penelope, like her cousin, North, has already developed a great sense of style at the age of only 7 years, so she somehow always seems to be a model for children, even when she sleeps.

Also, like his entire reality show family, he already loves luxury brands!

Penelope was filmed by her aunt Kim during dinner with her family and her father Scott Disick in Nobu last month and Penelope was wearing a Gucci trench coat.

It was a great fashion moment that Kim Kardashian couldn't help but capture and share in her Instagram stories.

After everyone enjoyed their dinner, Penelope showed her coat even more while holding hands with her father while Scott and his mother Kourt walked towards the car.

However, it has actually been years since the girl has been rocking with Gucci, a brand she really seems to be a big fan of.

That does not mean that it discriminates against other equally expensive brands such as Louis Vuitton. From such a mother such a daughter!



