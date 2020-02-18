KUWK: Khloe Kardashian's real daughter shows her dance moves in a new adorable video!

%MINIFYHTML3dc1d9e436ad7c3f908660265c74809011% %MINIFYHTML3dc1d9e436ad7c3f908660265c74809012%

So cute! Khloe Kardashian turned to her IG Stories to share a video showing her beautiful little daughter, True, showing her dance moves and fans are melting at the sight!

The mother was watching her one-year-old daughter have her own dance party for her and couldn't help but capture the moment and share it with the world on her huge platform.

%MINIFYHTML3dc1d9e436ad7c3f908660265c74809013% %MINIFYHTML3dc1d9e436ad7c3f908660265c74809014%

At that time, the adorable boy was wearing a black and white jumpsuit and a pair of matching black sneakers.

%MINIFYHTML3dc1d9e436ad7c3f908660265c74809015% %MINIFYHTML3dc1d9e436ad7c3f908660265c74809016%

Since Justin Timberlake Can’t Stop the Feeling’s hit song was playing in the background, little True can be seen doing his best to keep up, bouncing and clapping his best skills!

Khloe can be heard cheering her up enthusiastically as she zooms in and out of the camera to make the solo dance party even more exciting.

There is no secret that Khloe, like most members of his family, likes to document some of his son's prettiest moments and show them online.

After all, everyone has many fans who also love their children and don't mind seeing them while they grow up and do nice things.

That said, Khloe followers have really been excited to see the baby become such an active and happy child in a very short time!

As a result, Khloe has made it a priority to update fans throughout the process!

That said, she shared another nice moment not too long ago.

The sincere post showed the 2-year-old playhouse this time.

Ad

True was wearing a pink dress at that time and intended to cook something on her toy stove, as she also took good care of her doll that was sitting in a high chair nearby.



Post views:

0 0