Kris Bryant says he's in good place after talking to Theo Epstein – Up News Info Chicago

MESA, Arizona (Up News Info) – There was a clearing of the air in Mesa, Arizona, on Tuesday, while the Cubs prepare to start playing the Cactus League next Saturday.

Kris Bryant met with baseball operations president Theo Epstein on Tuesday, and they talked about his awkward offseason.

%MINIFYHTML3afa3ba7184b03dc085bc28cc6e32e1b11% %MINIFYHTML3afa3ba7184b03dc085bc28cc6e32e1b12%

But Bryant said he is in a good place after the conversation and expects to be on the Cubs' opening list.

The Cubs face the Oakland Athletics in Sloan Park on Saturday afternoon.