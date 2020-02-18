KJ Apa sends nude birthday video to Ellen DeGeneres

%MINIFYHTML2564c756d41d2d26df120b46b85603ad11% %MINIFYHTML2564c756d41d2d26df120b46b85603ad12%

Warner Bros. Television

The presenter of the daytime talk show shows the video, which features the bare butt of the star of & # 39; Riverdale & # 39 ;, to his audience before they take part in a joke about his homeland in New Zealand.

KJ Apa Charmed Ellen Degeneres with a nude birthday video when he turned 62 last January. The "Riverdale"The star sent the comedian a clip of him wishing him a happy birthday while he was at the benefit, which the presenter of the daytime talk show kindly shared with his audience when the actor stopped on his show on Monday, February 17.

"It's KJ," said the 22-year-old gallant in the clip, showing him standing on the balcony while stripping with his birthday suit. He continued his message to Ellen: "Happy birthday. I hope to meet you one of these days. I hope you have a really special day."

As he moved the camera a little, his bare butt was exposed in a mirror behind him. To meet the television broadcast standard, Ellen's team censored him by placing a peach sticker on the bottom. Despite the accidental flickering, "The Ellen DeGeneres show"The host said she" liked it. "

Commenting on the video, KJ ​​said blatantly: "I knew immediately after doing that, I knew I had the best video." He explained: "I don't want to make just a normal video." The red-haired actor continued to reveal that the idea of ​​filming Ellen's birthday video came up when he was looking at his friend and saw his naked reflection behind him.

Ellen joked: "That's what most people think of me when they are naked on the balcony," which caused the audience to burst into laughter.

By marking his first visit to the program, Ellen also showed snapshots of KJ's perfect abs, which he obtained from regular training. "I exercise as much as I can. I love to exercise," he shared. "If I can twice a day, once a day."

Then, Ellen mentioned her original New Zealand accent, which sometimes surprises people because she speaks with an American accent in her series The CW. "A lot of people think I'm from Australia," said actor Kiwi. When Ellen agreed with those people, KJ emphasized that New Zealand and Australia are "two really different places."

He continued explaining why New Zealand is less dangerous than Australia. While in Australia there are many spiders and poisonous creatures that can kill people, he said that in New Zealand there are no predators. "Nothing can kill you out there," he said. Ellen disagreed and said: "That is not true. There is something that can kill you wherever you go."

As their jokes continued, someone dressing up like KJ's character, Archie, suddenly left a desk between him and Ellen, giving him a fright. He took a moment to regain his composure, before saying that the person who scared him was lucky not to hit him.

Also during his visit to "Ellen", KJ surprised his fans behind the scenes when they revealed what they liked about the actor.