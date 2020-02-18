Kim Zolciak-Biermann thanks childhood thugs for giving him his intense motivation

%MINIFYHTMLaf3c52d732edd4f5150722fa26cf26dc11% %MINIFYHTMLaf3c52d732edd4f5150722fa26cf26dc12%

The star of & # 39; Real Housewives of Atlanta & # 39; He makes a journey along the path of memory while sharing with his Instagram followers who recently visited the house where he grew up.

Kim Zolciak-Biermann is able to see the positive in his painful past. Sunday, February 16, "The true housewives of Atlanta"Star made a journey down the memory lane in a long Instagram post, in which he revealed his experience with bullying and how it helped shape his future.

"I was bullied at school by 2 specific girls," Kim wrote along with a picture of her childhood home. By refraining from naming her thugs, the 41-year-old actress added that she was grateful for them because they motivated her to become what she is now. "I'm grateful for those bitches because they really gave me intense motivation to get where I am today," he said.

The Bravo star said she was determined to be "famous" to make her thugs regret having done what they did. "I used to tell myself that I was going to be & # 39; famous & # 39; and would come back to show them their sex," he shared.

Now that she has become a popular star, Kim revealed that her stalkers contacted her via Facebook. She said: "Guess what they've both contacted me on Facebook since those horrible high school days as traumatic as I knew they would."

In the same post, Kim shared his story about his old house. "This is the house I grew up in! I stopped yesterday to see it. I will never forget my little town of Windsor Locks CT," she wrote, adding that she used to daydream to appear on television and wrote a diary about her. Dreams. "I wrote in my diary at age 12 & # 39; I will have my own program when I'm 30 & # 39;" he recalled.

Kim continued to point out that he has been able to achieve his dream, although a little late. "I started with RHOA at 29 and got my own program when I was 33! I feel very blessed and very grateful," she expressed her feelings.

In two other publications, Kim talked about his first two works. When sharing a photo of her in front of a Subway restaurant, she added in the caption: "I stopped the Subway I worked on! My first job!" She also revealed that she was fired from her first job for giving free food to her friends.

Kim then posted two photos of her at a McDonald's restaurant where she used to work. "The second job was right here at this McDonald's!" She captioned it. She said it was "so claustrophobic that it repeatedly opened and closed the door," but the worst part was "the line would be fully backed and, of course, a car would end up right in front of me and we would just sit a little there and look at each other. the other ".