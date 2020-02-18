Kim Clijsters is heading in the "right direction,quot; after the return of the WTA Tour | Tennis news

%MINIFYHTML9ac3ccffdc5dfc4cf2d9e2eaacf7540811% %MINIFYHTML9ac3ccffdc5dfc4cf2d9e2eaacf7540812%

Clijsters: "We're not where we want to be yet, but we're going in the right direction. That's really important."







Kim Clijsters had a good feeling after his first WTA Tour

match in eight years

Kim Clijsters said he is heading in the "right direction,quot; after his first WTA Tour game in eight years ended with the defeat of Garbine Muguruza at the Dubai Duty Free Tennis Championship.

At 36, the Belgian is 10 years old in the last position of Muguruza, besides being the mother of three children, but her last game was in the US Open 2012. It was her second retirement, after having spent two years out of the game from 2007, with 23 years, until 2009.

Tied against the ninth seed and runner-up of the Australian Open this year on his return, Clijsters fought well after an understandably slow start, but was defeated in an hour and 37 minutes.

The Belgian made a good performance in the second set against Garbine Muguruza

However, I was happy with her screen and she told the official WTA website: "I felt good there. I feel a little … I'm not going to say relief, but a sense of the rhythm I can handle."

"Second set, I felt I was really in the game," Clijsters added. "I felt that for a while I was dominating some of the points.

"I think it's a good feeling to have it, knowing how I started the first set and then how I could go back to the second set, with the type of tennis I played."

"It's something positive about this game. I'll take it for the next games."

Clijsters optimist added later: "To know that the work we have done, yes, I feel that we are going in the right direction." We are not where we want to be yet, but we are going in the right direction. That is really important. "

Clijsters' excellent performance impressed several of his fellow tennis players past and present on social media, including Serena Williams, Chris Evert and Tracy Austin.

Seriously, very, very proud of Kim Clijsters. You inspire me Wow. Just wow congratulations you did amazing. – Serena Williams (@serenawilliams) February 18, 2020

Win or lose, a VERY impressive performance of @Clijsterskim clean ball hitting and amazing small nerves! 👏👏👏👍👍💪💪 – Chris Evert (@ChrissieEvert) February 17, 2020

@Clijsterskim sending a great message, she is ready to compete at the highest level. Mentally strong, big ball hit and I can't wait to see more! – Tracy Austin (@thetracyaustin) February 17, 2020

