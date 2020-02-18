Kenya Moore offers his gratitude to all the followers he has: see his message here

Kenya Moore felt the need to publicly offer her gratitude to all her followers. It also targets people who have supported their business with the line of hair care products. Here is your message below.

‘Hi #teamtwirl, thanks for always supporting me! Sometimes I can take a few turns to the left, but I always end up on the right path! Kenya began its publication.

She continued and said; ‘And thank you very much to my @kenyamoorehair followers! You see through the attempted murder of my brand. We are exhausted again and again at @sallybeauty and @amazon as we level up and scale. Thank you for your loyalty and prayers. ❤️ ’

A follower only had kind words for Kenya and said: ‘You seemed absolutely AWESOME last night Kenya. You saved that program and answered Andy's questions with such grace. I love you! & # 39;

Someone asked Kenya ‘Are your products for all hair types? You looked awesome! "And she replied that her hair products are suitable for all hair types, except oily hair.

Another fan proclaimed his love for Kenya: ‘We love you Kenya. Those who hate will say what they want, but you have been another #RHOA season. The audience speaks for itself! They always want to blame you for everything. It still prevails! "

Someone else said: ‘you looked BEAUTIFUL last night !!! # TeamTwirl4L we understand you lmao "see you,quot;

A follower published this: ‘Whew, chili that must be a well fed baby lol. Kenya seems voluptuous af. "

Another sponsor said: "Hello Kenya, I love you, you are my favorite housewife in the program." I will go to Sally & # 39; s this month for my Kenya Moore hair products. I can not wait! "

Someone else wrote: queremos We love you, girl! My little sister uses her products @kenyamoorehair and they are amazing! And we are Native Americans. "

In other news, it was reported that Kenya updated fans about the status of their relationship and that of Marc Daly.



