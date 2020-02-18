Kennedy Ngungutau heart transplant – Up News Info Dallas / Fort Worth

%MINIFYHTMLc6810b751e3a3a1070792ac4a87b54f311% %MINIFYHTMLc6810b751e3a3a1070792ac4a87b54f312%

THE ONE FOR WELFARE (CBSDFW.COM) – When talking about a heart disease, you probably don't think it's caused by a virus, but that's exactly what happened to a young Up News Info 11 reporter, Brooke Katz.

It is a casual disease that can start with a routine cold or other infection, and experts say it most often attacks younger and healthier people without other heart problems.

%MINIFYHTMLc6810b751e3a3a1070792ac4a87b54f313% %MINIFYHTMLc6810b751e3a3a1070792ac4a87b54f314%

Kennedy Ngungutau was only 22 when he realized that something was terribly wrong.

%MINIFYHTMLc6810b751e3a3a1070792ac4a87b54f315% %MINIFYHTMLc6810b751e3a3a1070792ac4a87b54f316%

"I felt weak and it wasn't me," said Ngungutau. He received a diagnosis he never expected: heart failure. "I was surprised, because I am the first in my family to have this diagnosis."

His condition was caused by some type of infection, possibly a viral infection, according to Dr. Cesar Guerrero with Baylor Scott & White Heart and Vascular Hospital. Dr. Guerrero told Up News Info 11 that it is an unusual condition, but that it can happen to anyone.

"It's random," said Dr. Guerrero. "It could happen more often than we know."

For Kennedy, it meant getting something called a left ventricular assist device (DAVI), a mechanical pump that helps the heart carry blood to the rest of the body. However, it was only a temporary solution, because Ngungutau needed a heart transplant.

And fortunately for him, four days after being added to the transplant list, doctors found his new heart.

Now, the 24-year-old has completed his rehabilitation and is in a new company. He is studying to be a nurse, but not just any nurse, he wants to work specifically with heart transplant patients.

"I am grateful that I could have another chance to live," he said. "I am grateful for this incredible heart that I have."

As for the symptoms of this condition, you can start with headaches and body aches, joint pain, fever, sore throat or diarrhea. Later you may develop difficulty breathing, swelling of the feet, ankles or hands. You may also experience dizziness or fainting.

Anyone who has these symptoms is recommended to have a doctor check it immediately.