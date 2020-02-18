Kendall Jenner discovered with former Kourtney Luka Sabbat

Kendall Jenner enjoyed a night with an old friend.

Page Six states that the supermodel, after walking the runway at the Burberry fashion show earlier this week, sat down with the rumored ex-boyfriend of Kourtney Kardashian, Luka Sabbat.

The couple posted a photo on social media, which was later collected by Splash News 2018. As fans of the Kar-Jenner clan, Luka Sabbat, know Grown-ish alum, has been linked to the family for a long time.

While at the post-London Fashion Week party, Kendall shared a photo of her and Luka in her IG.

You can see the post below:

Kardashian, 40, Kourtney, was linked to Sabbat in September 2018, not long after she and Younes Bendjima separated. However, a few months later, Sabbat said that he and Kourtney were not dating at all.

Regarding Kendall's love life, it was rumored that he was dating Ben Simmons again after she and the NBA player were seen at a New Year's Eve party earlier this year. Although they might be surrounded by the same men, the Kardashians are certainly a very close group.

Earlier this week, Todd Malm reported on Kendall's comments regarding his younger sister, Kylie Jenner. Jenner revealed that when Kylie was growing up, she was Shakira's biggest fan, and often put on her dancer outfit and danced for everyone in the family.

Kendall spoke with Harper’s Bazaar journalists about Kylie, stating that she would dance for the family and that everyone would sit and watch her. In other words, Kendall suggested that Kylie was always a big fan of getting attention.

Shakira has again become a topic of conversation in general culture after she and Jennifer Lopez performed at the Super Bowl halftime show. Kylie Jenner was just a celebrity who came out in honor of the singer, stating that Shakira did a great job.

Kylie has fostered her own great reputation in the entertainment industry, even when she was named one of the youngest billionaires in the world by Forbes magazine. Many people on social networks had problems with the designation.



