Kendall Jenner and Harry Styles meet at the post-Brit Awards party

What a coincidence to see you here!

%MINIFYHTMLd8810bf8988c8d04e135a8937e07bd3213% %MINIFYHTMLd8810bf8988c8d04e135a8937e07bd3214%

Kendall Jenner He made a surprise appearance (and gleaming!) at Sony's Brit Awards 2020 after party in London on Tuesday, where he met his ex-boyfriend Harry Styles. The supermodel, who dressed for the occasion with a two-piece neon green look and a metallic silver bag, joined her famous friends. Bella Hadid Y Luka Sabbat during the night out.

%MINIFYHTMLd8810bf8988c8d04e135a8937e07bd3215% %MINIFYHTMLd8810bf8988c8d04e135a8937e07bd3216%

Assistants stained Kendall and Harry mingle inside the party, which was held at The Standard hotel.

The "Adore You,quot; singer changed his brown Gucci suit to a bright yellow and purple Marc Jacobs number for the evening. Tonight, Harry performed at the Brit Awards and paid tribute to his ex-girlfriend. Caroline flack, who died on Saturday February 15 with a black ribbon on the flap.