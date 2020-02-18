Kendall Jenner and Harry Styles meet at the post-Brit Awards party

Richard Young / Shutterstock
What a coincidence to see you here!
Kendall Jenner He made a surprise appearance (and gleaming!) at Sony's Brit Awards 2020 after party in London on Tuesday, where he met his ex-boyfriend Harry Styles. The supermodel, who dressed for the occasion with a two-piece neon green look and a metallic silver bag, joined her famous friends. Bella Hadid Y Luka Sabbat during the night out.
Assistants stained Kendall and Harry mingle inside the party, which was held at The Standard hotel.
The "Adore You,quot; singer changed his brown Gucci suit to a bright yellow and purple Marc Jacobs number for the evening. Tonight, Harry performed at the Brit Awards and paid tribute to his ex-girlfriend. Caroline flack, who died on Saturday February 15 with a black ribbon on the flap.
Kendall and Harry were the subject of rumors of romance for several years, but today they are firmly in the friend zone, and happily. The 26-year-old Briton avoided experts tackling his past adventure during a recent appearance in The Ellen DeGeneres show, instead of ensuring Ellen Degeneres that he and Kendall were only "friends,quot; for "several years."
Even so, Kendall has just returned along with the NBA star Ben Simmons.
The couple recently spent time together in Miami, and a source told E! News, it was only a matter of time after their separation from 2018 that they would find their way back to each other.
"They really want and want to be part of each other's life," the source shared. "They feel very comfortable with each other and always laugh. They work well together."
keeping up with the Kardashians Spring 2020 returns, only in E!
%MINIFYHTMLd8810bf8988c8d04e135a8937e07bd3217%