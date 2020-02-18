Kenan Thompson will bring humor to the White House correspondents dinner

%MINIFYHTML386ac134cf00303ef57f86eb2a43ff0311% %MINIFYHTML386ac134cf00303ef57f86eb2a43ff0312%

The cast member of & # 39; Saturday Night Live & # 39; He will host the prestigious event in honor of political journalists, while comedian Hasan Minhaj has been chosen to provide entertainment.

"Saturday night live"& # 39; s Kenan Thompson He is the host of the annual dinner of the White House Correspondents Association of the United States (WHCA).

The prestigious event in honor of the political journalists of the United States has traditionally presented comedians who joke with reporters, guests and the president, but who is already incumbent. Donald Trump The event has been skipped for the past three years.

After turning to historian Ron Chernow to present a more serious edition in 2019, WHCA chiefs announced that the humor will return in 2020, with Thompson as host and comedian. Hasan Minhaj The featured artist.

"Kenan and Hasan are two of the most engaged and attractive artists in the United States. I am delighted that they will help us celebrate the role of a free press in our democracy," Jonathan Karl of ABC News, president of the press, said in a press WHCA launching. "We expect a lively evening in honor of the most important political journalism of last year."

Stephen Colbert, Seth Meyers, Conan O & # 39; Brien, Wanda sykesY Larry Wilmore They are among the stars who organized the event, which in recent years mocked the frosty relations of the administration of President Trump with the White House reporters.

Trump also mocked him memorably at that time by President Obama at the event in 2011 for his support of the & # 39; birther & # 39; movement who claimed he was not born in the US UU.