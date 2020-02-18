Kelly Clarkson has wisdom for anyone criticized for their weight

Kelly Clarkson You need to put this motto on a billboard.

The singer and presenter of the daytime talk show delivered a large dose of self-empowerment to Twitter on Sunday night while echoing a tweet from Valerie Bertinelli.

The situation began on Twitter when Food Network Kitchen promoted the next live appearance of the television personality in the Food Network Kitchen app. Bertinelli realized a tweeted response that said: "Awwww, so chubby."

"Wow. There's always someone there to remind me to order my negative thoughts a little more," he tweeted along with a screenshot of the comment. "Thank you for reminding me that I am much more than my body. Have a blessed day."

Then Clarkson intervened with another impulse of positivity. "The true power is to recognize the projection of the negativity of others and hit it in the face with all the positive, remarkable, intelligent and beautiful light that seeps from their pores," the artist tweeted. "Too bad people who speak ill of others because while some of us dance, others are too afraid."