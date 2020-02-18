Kelly Clarkson and Valerie Bertinelli come together to close the shameful troll

Instagram

The presenter of & # 39; The Kelly Clarkson Show & # 39; takes Twitter to retweet the publication of the 59-year-old actress who talks about body positivity to criticize a troll who criticizes her for being & # 39; chubby & # 39 ;.

Kelly Clarkson Y Valerie Bertinelli they have joined forces against a troll that shames the body. Hours after the previous one "Hot in Cleveland"Star reacted to an enemy who criticized her for being" chubby, "the first winner of"American idol"reinforced the kind response of the actress with her own message of self-empowerment.

Applauding Valerie's response to the body shamer, Kelly tweeted her wisdom on Monday, February 17. "The true power is to recognize the projection of the negativity of others and hit it in the face with all the positive, remarkable, intelligent and beautiful light that seeps from your pores," he wrote. "Too bad people who speak ill of others because while some of us dance, others are too afraid."

Kelly Clarkson supported Valerie Bertinelli and shared her own words of wisdom.

Kelly's support for Valerie came after Food Network Kitchen announced on Instagram that Valerie would make a live appearance as a guest cook on her application on Tuesday, February 18. However, an Internet user took advantage of the announcement as an opportunity to send an unjustified criticism, writing: "Awwww, so chubby."

Realizing the negativity, the "Valerie's home cooking"The host applauded the enemy on Twitter. When posting a screenshot of the comment, he intervened," Wow. There is always someone there to remind me to order my negative thoughts a little more. Thank you for reminding me that I am much more than my body. You have a good day."

Valerie applauded a troll that criticized her body.

Positive responses from Kelly and Valerie obtained the approval of other users. One replied below Kelly's post: "Wow. There are no words for the boldness of some people. I love Valerie Bertinelli and I have spent the day catching up with her amazing recipes on @FoodNetwork." Another said: "The woman must be empowered, not broken down. We are all beautiful in my opinion because GOD made us special in some way."

Personally, Kelly has been dealing with trolls and fat formers for years. In 2017, the singer "Because of you" responded to a Twitter user who called her fat in response to her July 4 tribute post. Instead of being angry, she replied coldly: "… and it's still amazing."

That same year, Valerie shared her struggles with self-esteem. By posting a photo of his 16-year-old self on Instagram, he admitted that the girl in the photo was "very uncomfortable growing in his female body." She added: "To this day, I'm still working to feel comfortable with my ever changing body. But, finally, I'm starting to realize, what matters most is what's in my heart, no matter what that number is. stupid on the scale tells me. "