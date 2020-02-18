Kehlani says she's single again!

Kehlani and her boyfriend met recently after spending separate weeks during their last breakup, but according to Kehlani, she is single.

The news comes a few days after the couple left the romantic collaboration, "Konclusions,quot;. Fans got confused when Kehlani then released his song, "Valentine & # 39; s Day (Shameful)", where it seems to break into YG.

"I would say your name but you don't deserve recognition / You played the hero but you really are the villain / You called me crazy, but it was my intuition / You used me for the state and fame and recognition," he sings. on the track

A fan then tweeted Kehlani, telling him to leave the boyfriend "toxic,quot; YG, before Kehlani tweeted in response, "I'm single."

Kehlani and YG made their relationship public a few months ago, but the romance lasted shortly after YG was seen with a mysterious woman. More recently, YG was seen with Houston rapper Megan Thee Stallion. But YG and Kehlani met shortly after.

We wonder what went wrong this time.