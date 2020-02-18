Kate Chastain leaves ‘Under cover’ – Watch her ad!

%MINIFYHTML98d3628292870e18276e1f826e4bc41911% %MINIFYHTML98d3628292870e18276e1f826e4bc41912%

Kate Chastain announced that she will no longer be part of Below Deck after no less than 6 seasons in the program. That said, it seems she is ready to move on to something else in her career.

Kate turned to her social networks to write: ‘After many months of reflection and internal discussions, I have chosen to make a transition this year to begin forging a new progressive land-based role. I intend to step back as a principal member of the Below Deck family and work to be financially independent while still fully supporting His Majesty Andy Cohen. "

His announcement was shared not long before the second part of the Below Deck meeting began airing.

Fans were able to witness Kate and the rest of the cast chatting about the season and the drama that had taken place, prompting the main flight attendant to wonder how long she would remain on the show as well.

‘Personally, this has been a very challenging season for me. I think I'm ready for a new adventure, "Kate shared in the end.

As you can imagine, many fans were really sad to know that she was leaving, but judging by some of her publications, they also hope that they can at least continue watching her on television through another project.

‘Please tell me that you will have your own program. If so, I'm inside, "Kate said.

And even though she leaves, it doesn't seem like her bond with Captain Lee Rosbach is coming to an end.

Captain Lee shared how close they are during one of the last episodes of Below Deck.

‘What happens with Kate and I is that she is one of my best friends. She will always go that way, I will always have her back, because she does not refuse to do the right thing and I firmly believe in that. It can be awkward, it may seem like crap, but you have to. She is a very, very affectionate person. I don't look at Kate as an employee. We are coworkers. She runs her apartment and I run mine. She is the best there is. "



