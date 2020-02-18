Kareena Kapoor Khan visits Karisma Kapoor with Taimur Ali Khan

Kareena Kapoor Khan and Karisma Kapoor is undoubtedly one of the most elegant sisters in Bollywood. They turn their heads every time they leave given their sartorial mojo. Personally, the sisters share an extremely close bond. Karisma and Kareena are often seen visiting Mumbai to catch up. Today too, we take Kareena along with her little Taimur Ali Khan at Karisma's residence. Kareena opted for a casual look as she chose Taimur from her school and headed to Karisma's residence.

Kareena made the paparazzi click while putting on a pair of blue patterned pants and a crisp white t-shirt, which was covered with an elegant pair of sunglasses while walking hand in hand with Taimur. Check out the photos below.