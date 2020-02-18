Kanye West wants to be portrayed by this famous white actor in his biopic

Since Kanye West's notorious tantrum outbreaks became commonplace, it has been difficult for his fans to be surprised by something that the 42-year-old rapper already has to say.

However, the controversial musician managed to impress the audience again, when it was learned that he supposedly proposed a white actor to interpret him in a possible biographical film.

According to Danny McBride, the 42-year-old "Stronger,quot; performer contacted him with the idea of ​​a movie.

the Quick pineapple Star said he was invited to the rapper's house, where West asked him to portray him in the film about his life.

Although the 43-year-old actor has no chance of accepting West's proposal, due to his commitment to the successful series The fair gemsMcBride was still very surprised to be the rapper's choice and said he had no idea why Kim Kardashian's husband decided he was the most suitable for the role.

The actor stated that one possible explanation for West's decision was that he could supposedly portray his sense of ego, but otherwise, he had no idea.

McBride confessed to The Guardian: “Kanye asked me to play it in a movie of his life. That was a pretty impressive phone call. I don't know why he wanted me to do it. Maybe that feeling of ego that I can portray? I have no idea."

McBride continued to reveal: “That was a pretty amazing day. Maybe one day we will make the movie. Who knows?"

One person had this reaction: “This audience does not appreciate the genius of McBride. That Kanye story is crazy.

The social media user revealed: “Kanye West: I want Danny McBride to play me in a biopic. Scarlett Johansson: ummmmmh … "

West made many headlines last year when it was reported that he would drastically change his musical style, and instead of producing secular music, the rapper would focus his attention on creating Gospel.

Since then, West has launched his own Sunday service orchestration that is conducted on a regular basis and is generally attended by other celebrities such as Kanye's wife, Kim, Charlie Wilson and Kid Cudi.

West's dedication to Christian music was further demonstrated when he released his Christian hip hop album, Jesus is king.



