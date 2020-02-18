Justin Turner responds to MLB commissioner by calling the World Series trophy "A piece of metal,quot; – Up News Info Los Angeles

– Dodgers and Angels players show up for spring training, but don't keep quiet about the Houston Astros poster theft scandal.

The outrage continues to increase after Major League Baseball discovered that the Astros had embarked on a plan to steal signs with camera technology in 2017 and 2018. Astros general manager Jeff Luhnow and manager A.J. Hinch was suspended for one year by the MLB, while Mets manager Carlos Beltrán resigned for his role in the plan when he played for the Astros.

MLB commissioner Rob Manfred says he could not punish the players involved because they were granted immunity while they were questioned during the investigation. His comment that there were no plans to strip the Astros of their 201 title because "asking for a piece of metal seems like a useless act,quot; caused widespread contempt.

"You know, calling the World Series trophy a piece of metal, I mean, I don't know if the commissioner ever won anything in his life." I may not have done it. But the reason why all the men are in this room, the reason why all the men are working out of season and show up to the camp early and dedicate all the time and effort is for that trophy, "said the third Dodgers base Justin Turner. "Which, by the way, is called the commissioner's trophy. At this point, the only thing that is devaluing that trophy is that it says commissioner. It is quite obvious to me that he did not win. "

Angels superstar Mike Trout also criticized the free pass for players involved in the trap scandal.

"If you know what's coming, it will definitely help you," said Trout. "I think it is difficult to remove the trophy, remove the rings." I think they should definitely do something. "

Last week, Dodgers first baseman Cody Bellinger also unleashed his anger against the Astros, saying they "stole our ring."