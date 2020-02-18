Justin Bieber explains why he is in no hurry to have children

%MINIFYHTML0e1fce1dd12aa020b90b922a759fe90e11% %MINIFYHTML0e1fce1dd12aa020b90b922a759fe90e12%

The singer of & # 39; Yummy & # 39; and Hailey Baldwin's husband considers the plan to start a family just a few days after admitting to fans during a QnA session in London that marriage & # 39; is not easy & # 39 ;.

Justin Bieber and his wife Hailey Baldwin They take their time to start a family.

The "Yummy" singer married the model in 2018 and the newlyweds are not interested in rushing to have children.

"(We will have children) in due course," he revealed during an interview with Zane Lowe of Apple Music. "(I want) to go on tour, get married, enjoy traveling alone with us, build more our relationship."

Justin has recently talked about the work he is doing in his marriage to Hailey to make his union the best possible.

"Being married is amazing, I tell you. But don't get confused, marriage is not easy," said the 25-year-old during a question and answer session with fans in London last week, on February 11. "It's something you got to work for (sic). If marriage were easy, everyone would do it really fast. Everyone would do it."

Justin has dedicated his new album, "Changes," to Hailey.