Justin Bieber credits Ariana Grande for giving him & # 39; momentum & # 39; to return to the music industry

%MINIFYHTML68bc2674476e784b7e41c56e307acf2711% %MINIFYHTML68bc2674476e784b7e41c56e307acf2712%

WENN / Avalon / Nicky Nelson

In a new interview, the Canadian superstar admits to having taken the stage with the singer of & # 39; Thank U, Next & # 39; in Coachella last year he pushed him to end his musical break.

Up News Info –

Justin Bieber He was inspired to make his return to music after making an appearance during Ariana Grandefrom Coachella.

The successful creator of "Baby" hits took the stage next to the pop star last year to press him to end his pause, revealing that he initially struggled anxiously about how his new material would be received.

%MINIFYHTML68bc2674476e784b7e41c56e307acf2713% %MINIFYHTML68bc2674476e784b7e41c56e307acf2714%

"I was dealing with a lot of fear, a lot alone … I was afraid, at that time, even of the process," he tells Beats 1 with Zane Lowe. "What am I going to talk about again? Will it be received? I'm starting to compare myself with other artists."

%MINIFYHTML68bc2674476e784b7e41c56e307acf2715% %MINIFYHTML68bc2674476e784b7e41c56e307acf2716%

He added: "I think when I went on stage with Ariana Grande, I saw the reaction of how people reacted when I went on stage (sic). It was like, & # 39; Ok & # 39; it gave me a kind of confidence boost and it reminded me because it had been a long time since I had been on stage. It just reminded me … "Oh, this is what I do. This is what I'm good at." And I don't need to run away of that ".

The experience taught the singer to face his fears head on instead of letting him stop.

"I was running away," he shares. "I think a lot of us need to take that when something is difficult. It's almost as if we have to run to the pain and run to the pain instead of running away from it. I think it recovers when it comes to that." "

<br />

Bieber's fifth album, "Changes," was released on Friday, February 14.