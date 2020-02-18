Justin Bieber addresses paparazzi photos of him crying next to Hailey Bieber

In a new episode of Justin Bieber's new documentary series on YouTube, Justin Bieber: season, The singer of "Intentions,quot; revealed the story behind the notorious photos of paparazzi crying with his wife, Hailey Baldwin, now Hailey Bieber.

Page Six reported on the new episode of the composer's YouTube series, in which he immerses himself in some of his most commented media controversies, including the paparazzi photos mentioned above.

While holding one of the images, the singer and songwriter admitted that he remembers simply "fighting,quot; and feeling so "overwhelmed,quot; at that time. The star claims that he felt "frustrated,quot; by the fact that he could not communicate the way he wanted to.

Bieber states that many things happened in his life at that time, and he remembers being "a normal person and crying." The 25-year-old declared that he felt that the world would not allow him the right to feel emotional and express it.

Bieber stated that when he looks at the reaction of fans online, it seems that people don't allow him to feel what he feels. They just don't accept it. In addition, the singer and songwriter explained one of his most emotional days, including the day he filmed the music video for "Yummy."

Fortunately, the singer has found a variety of ways to deal with his emotional disorders.

For example, when Bieber needs help, he often turns to his health coach, Dr. Buzz Mingin, who helps him deal with stress by using a technique called "Shelter." Mingin, in the documentary series, said it was a "psycho-sensory,quot; technique that increases happy chemicals in a person's brain.

Baldwin-Bieber described it as a "reassuring thing," and every person on earth has their own way of dealing with stress. In other words, each individual has their own version of "shelter," and they may not even realize it.

Ad

Baldwin added that it was like the way a child sucks his finger to feel better. Justin fans know that he has just finished releasing several new singles in addition to a new album, although fan reaction has been mixed.



Post views:

0 0