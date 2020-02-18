Justin Bieber addresses infamous paparazzi photos of him crying in the streets

WENN / Instar

The creator of hits & # 39; Yummy & # 39; opens on the emotional moment in the ninth installment of & # 39; Justin Bieber: Seasons & # 39 ;, his YouTube Originals docuseries consisting of 10 episodes.

Justin Bieber He shared the truth behind the infamous 2018 paparazzi photos that captured him being comforted by his wife Hailey Baldwin while crying beside him in the streets of New York City. The "What do you mean?" Hitmaker brought the theme in the episode on Monday, February 17 of his YouTube docuseries, "Justin Bieber: Seasons."

Titled "Album on the way," the episode saw the 25-year-old clinging to one of the photos as he went through the cause of the emotional moment. "I remember fighting," he recalled. "I remember feeling emotionally overwhelmed and talking to her, not knowing how to communicate certain things and just feeling a little frustrated."

"Many things have happened in my life and this was a point in my life where I was so overwhelmed … being a normal person and crying," said the former boyfriend of Selena Gomez sincerely shared.

Speaking of his reactions to the headlines that made the photos, the singer of "Yummy" said: "When I look at things on the Internet and people say:" Justin is upset, why is he upset? " as if they didn't give me permission to be upset. "

"I don't have & # 39; permission & # 39; to be human and shed tears, and there are many people every day who are chatting with their girl or their wife or their mother and they break, but they don't have cameras capturing it," he explained. "People say: & # 39; Is it okay, has a mental breakdown? & # 39; and I'm excited and, you know, I think it's fine."

In the episode, Justin also talked about having difficulty filming the music video "Yummy." "It was just a lot, a lot of people, a lot of dynamics, a lot of things," he confided. "I was in my head a lot and it's hard for me to really enjoy it like that, but I know that some days are going to be like this. In any workspace, there will be those days off when you will feel like, & # 39; I have a good team , it should be good, but today I feel bad & # 39; I think that day was a bit off. "

Hailey, who could be seen throughout the series supporting Justin, also intervened in her husband's struggles. "There will always be good days and bad days, if you work 9 to 5 or if you are Justin," he said. "It really doesn't matter who you are, everyone will have days when they will feel bad and they won't feel like spending that day, but it's part of life."