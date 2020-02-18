"Justice would be he serves his full mandate,quot; – Up News Info Chicago

– Former Governor Rod Blagojevich was on his way home in Chicago on Tuesday night, after President Donald Trump commuted his 14-year sentence.

President Trump said in announcing the commutation that Blagojevich had already turned eight. He called the 14-year sentence "ridiculous."

Blagojevich said he was never guilty of any crime and was "persecuted and imprisoned."

%MINIFYHTML546d40167884ea5f42c51e72a95d4b3511% %MINIFYHTML546d40167884ea5f42c51e72a95d4b3512%

Speaking to Up News Info 2 political investigator Dana Kozlov at the Denver International Airport on Tuesday night, Blagojevich said: "I will fight the corrupt criminal justice system that too often persecutes and prosecutes people who do not they did nothing wrong, they condemn people excessively, they don't show mercy and those in positions that have no responsibility. They can do and say whatever they want. "

But as Tara Molina of Up News Info 2 reported, at least one person close to the Blagojevich case did not agree that releasing him was an act of justice.

"Justice would be fulfilling his full mandate," said James Matsumoto, who was the jury foreman at the first Blagojevich trial in 2010.

Matsumoto said Blagojevich deserved the full sentence of 14 years.

"The only time he felt remorse was just before the sentence," he said.

Matsumoto sat down with Molina on Tuesday to express his disappointment over the now commuted sentence and comments about its seriousness.

"If they sat in that courtroom and listened to the evidence, they would know they deserved it," Matsumoto said.

Blagojevich's first trial defense attorney, Sam Adam Jr., expressed his enthusiasm for the commutation.

"It is touching for me to see a family reunited again," he said. “Seeing him back with his family makes my heart good. I appreciate what the president did. "

Speaking to Molina through FaceTime, Adam responded to critics of the message that the commuted sentence sends about a political culture of corruption.

"Are eight years enough to clarify it, are we tired of this as a community? Are we tired of this as people?" He said. "I say yes, but I understand why others say no."

Blagojevich was expected to land at the O & # 39; Hare International Airport just before midnight Tuesday night.