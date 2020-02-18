Jury questioned lack of charges in the case of Annabella Sciorra

%MINIFYHTML7c69bfc40a81c83b6bde89a14fb7c52011% %MINIFYHTML7c69bfc40a81c83b6bde89a14fb7c52012%

Although the statute of limitations for her rape claim has expired a long time ago, the actress of & # 39; The Sopranos & # 39; He testified against the dishonored producer as part of the prosecutors' efforts to establish their pattern of misbehavior.

The jurors in the Harvey Weinstein sexual assault trial questioned the lack of "independent" charges related to the accusations made by the actress. Annabella Sciorra less than an hour after the deliberations began.

The fallen producer faces five counts of serious crimes, including rape, criminal sexual assault and predatory sexual assault, in relation to alleged incidents with a former aspiring actress. Jessica Mann and production assistant Mimi Haleyi in New York in 2013 and 2006, respectively.

Both Mann and Haleyi testified about their experiences during the trial at the Manhattan Supreme Court, while "The Sopranos" star Sciorra was also called as a witness to report his reported violation at the hands of Weinstein in the early 1960s. 1990.

Prosecutors used Sciorra's evidence as part of their effort to establish what they claimed was a pattern of Weinstein's misbehavior, since the statute of limitations for his rape claim has long since expired.

However, members of the 12-person panel presented questions to the judge about Sciorra's case shortly after the start of the deliberations on Tuesday, February 18, wondering why his accusation of rape does not justify his own charge against Weinstein.

"You should consider only the charges presented to you," Judge James Burke told the group.

The judge also read the legal definitions of "forced compulsion" and "consent," as requested by jurors, as they weighed the fate of 67.

Weinstein pleaded not guilty to all charges, maintaining that all sexual acts were agreed upon.

The jury must reach a unanimous verdict on each charge to acquit or condemn the producer.

He faces life behind bars if found guilty.