Judge will hear arguments about Philadelphia voting machines – Up News Info Philly

PHILADELPHY (AP) – The top Pennsylvania election official is expected to defend the certification of voting machines used by Philadelphia and two other counties in Pennsylvania on Tuesday, including one in which the problems led to underestimated returns in a race in November. The federal court hearing could help determine how 17% of registered voters in Pennsylvania cast their vote in the primary elections on April 28, as well as in November, when the state is expected to be one of the main fields of presidential battle of the nation.

It is produced in the midst of a boost from Governor Tom Wolf for counties to switch to paper voting systems before this year's presidential election, a measure he considers a crucial bulwark of electoral security against piracy.

The Wolf administration claims that the machine in question, the ExpressVote XL touch screen system, complies with a federal court agreement signed in 2018 to resolve a lawsuit. In that lawsuit, Pennsylvania was accused of violating constitutional rights of voters in the 2016 presidential elections because their voting machines were susceptible to hacking and the barriers to a recount were widespread.

But plaintiffs, former Green Party presidential candidate Jill Stein and several supporters, say they certify that ExpressVote XL violates the settlement agreement, in part because the machine does not meet the agreement requirement "that every Pennsylvania voter in 2020 use a paper ballot verifiable by the voter. "

On the one hand, the ExpressVote XL counts votes by counting machine-printed barcodes on paper, a format that neither an individual voter can read or verify, they wrote in court documents. Second, the ExpressVote XL does not use a "paper ballot,quot; and relies on software to register the voter's election, they wrote.

The machine's manufacturer, Election Systems & Software, based in Omaha, Nebraska, attributed human errors by formatting the ballot to the incorrect results in a November election in Northampton County. Ultimately, the election workers counted the vote on ballots.

