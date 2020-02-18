Joseph McRunnel identified as a victim in deadly stabbing in Minneapolis – Up News Info

– Joseph Abraham McRunnel, 39, was identified as the victim of the suspicious death in Minneapolis on Saturday.

The Hennepin County coroner's office says that the cause of McRunnel's death was a stab in the chest.

According to Minneapolis police, McRunnel was found in an apartment with a wound of unknown origin and then died at the Hennepin County Medical Center.

A woman involved in the incident was taken to a detoxification center, but then transferred to the Hennepin County Jail for probable cause of murder.

Police say the investigation is ongoing.