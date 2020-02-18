John Cena and Shay Shariatzadeh provoke rumors of commitment

They are John Cena Y Shay Shariatzadeh committed?

The couple caused speculation after the fighter's protagonist was seen with a ring on that finger on monday

%MINIFYHTMLea53fcaf92f019edbc85668ce62549ce13% %MINIFYHTMLea53fcaf92f019edbc85668ce62549ce14%

Eagle-eyed fans saw the rock in question during the duo's recent departure in San Diego, California.

%MINIFYHTMLea53fcaf92f019edbc85668ce62549ce15% %MINIFYHTMLea53fcaf92f019edbc85668ce62549ce16%

"John Cena (was) seen today at a carnival in Mission Beach, San Diego with Shay Shariatzadeh right behind him with a huge engagement ring on his finger … They were very affectionate," a witness told E! News. "He was holding his arm all the time and the ring was definitely in his left hand."

A social media user also posted a photo of Belmont Park Dinner that only fed the rumors.

Another eyewitness saw the couple at a local hotel.

"John was with a shorter woman with brown hair," the second witness told E! News. "He had a huge rock in his left hand! They were definitely holding hands, that's when I saw it happen."

Some followers also wondered if recent WWE star Instagram posts were cryptic clues. Just a few days ago, Cena shared a photo of a man with a giant heart that said: "Say yes."

"Loves cold as stone," the image also said.

In addition, Cena posted another photo of what appeared to be a wedding dance in a park.

Neither Cena nor Shariatzadeh have commented on speculation.