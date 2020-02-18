John Cena and Shay Shariatzadeh provoke rumors of commitment

They are John Cena Y Shay Shariatzadeh committed?
The couple caused speculation after the fighter's protagonist was seen with a ring on that finger on monday
Eagle-eyed fans saw the rock in question during the duo's recent departure in San Diego, California.
"John Cena (was) seen today at a carnival in Mission Beach, San Diego with Shay Shariatzadeh right behind him with a huge engagement ring on his finger … They were very affectionate," a witness told E! News. "He was holding his arm all the time and the ring was definitely in his left hand."
A social media user also posted a photo of Belmont Park Dinner that only fed the rumors.
Another eyewitness saw the couple at a local hotel.
"John was with a shorter woman with brown hair," the second witness told E! News. "He had a huge rock in his left hand! They were definitely holding hands, that's when I saw it happen."
Some followers also wondered if recent WWE star Instagram posts were cryptic clues. Just a few days ago, Cena shared a photo of a man with a giant heart that said: "Say yes."
"Loves cold as stone," the image also said.
In addition, Cena posted another photo of what appeared to be a wedding dance in a park.
Neither Cena nor Shariatzadeh have commented on speculation.
Cena and Shariatzadeh provoked rumors of romance in March 2019 and made their red carpet debut as a couple that October. However, they have kept their relationship quite private.
If the engagement rumors are true, then Cena and Shariatzadeh would not be the only celebrity couple who recently took this big step. At the beginning of this year, Nikki Bella Announced Artem Chigvintsev The question arose during a trip to France in November. the Total fine star and the Dancing with the stars Pro are also waiting for their first child.
As fans will remember, Cena proposed to the Total divas celeb in 2017. However, the two left him in 2018 after more than six years together.
