John Cena allegedly proposes to GF after his ex-fiance Nikki Bella announces pregnancy

The 42-year-old fighter reportedly got engaged to his girlfriend Shay Shariatzadeh just a few weeks after his ex-fiance announced his engagement and pregnancy.

John Cena According to reports, the big question has arisen. It is rumored that the 42-year-old fighter is taking his relationship with his girlfriend Shay Shariatzadeh to the next level

Rumors of engagement came after he posted cryptic messages on Instagram. One post had the message, "Say yes," and the other showed a romantic painting of a man in a tuxedo dancing and hugging his lady in a white dress.

On Twitter, the athlete also posted a quote from Andre Maurois: "A happy marriage is a long conversation that always seems too short."

John Cena publishes an appointment about marriage

The couple added fuel to the engagement rumors when Shay was seen showing a huge rock on her left finger. He was accidentally captured on camera when John took a picture with a young fan while she was standing behind them.

Shay Shariatzadeh shows a diamond ring

John Cena first interacted with Shay Shariatzadeh in May 2019. He was previously married to Elizabeth Huberdeau. They separated in 2012 after more than two years of marriage. Then he went ahead with his fellow fighter Nikki Bella.

After five years, he finally proposed marriage to Nikki in 2017 despite repeatedly expressing his reluctance to marry again and have children. He said he is willing to reverse his vasectomy to save his relationship with Nikki. However, the couple did not arrive at the altar. They separated less than a month before their planned nuptials.

Nikki Bella, 36, now expects a baby with her ex "Dancing with the stars" partner Artem Chigvintsev. She announced her pregnancy at the end of January of this year approximately four weeks after they revealed her commitment.