Joe Biden, speaking in Denver, digs in Sanders and Bloomberg

Former Vice President Joe Biden is falling for polls in the presidential race while a self-styled Socialist Democrat is on the rise. In the field still crowded, he has been losing support to other moderates.

Speaking to donors in Denver on Monday night, Biden never referred to those surveys or their declining position after disappointing finals in Iowa and New Hampshire this month. But it was clear that he was looking to recover lost ground.

He pointed to US Senator Bernie Sanders, the emerging favorite leader, by criticizing him for not adequately explaining how he would pay his Medicare for All plan. Biden has offered more modest health care proposals, including a public option insurance plan, which would cost a fraction more.

"Friends, what voters are looking for, in my opinion, is that they are looking for authenticity," Biden said. “The last thing we need to face the president – this president, this charlatan, this guy who is a serial liar – is to be in a position where we cannot absolutely level off completely with the American people (approximately) what they will cost and what they will cover ".

A few moments later, Biden suggested that Sanders' plan had no chance of passing Congress: "It is not enough to beat Trump." You must be able to take the Senate (to a Democratic majority) and keep the House to do things. "

At another time, after recounting his role in the passage of President Barack Obama's Low Price Health Care Act in 2010, Biden investigated self-funded billionaire Mike Bloomberg, who has been increasing in the polls.

"By the way," said Biden, "Mayor Bloomberg says the health care bill was a disaster, it's a lousy bill." But he has $ 60 billion to explain that. ”

Biden tried to expose 175 people gathered in northwest Denver that he was the safest bet to defeat President Donald Trump in November. They met at the house of Ken Salazar, the former United States Senator and Secretary of the Interior, and his wife, Hope Hernández-Salazar.

Also present were several current and former elected officials, including Colorado Secretary of State Jena Griswold, Treasurer Dave Young and State Senate President Leroy García.

Biden crossed Colorado to ask for help from donors before the March 3 state primaries, Super Tuesday. Unlike other important candidates, he has not held any public campaign events in Colorado.

The last time he visited the state was for a fundraiser in September in Denver. At that time, Biden led the national polls. But he returned Monday in a weaker position, and his survey numbers dropped sharply since the end of January.

It now ranks second in the average of Real Clear Politics national polls, behind Sanders, which attracted thousands of followers to a rally in Denver on Sunday. In the New Hampshire primary last week, Biden was fifth.

He hopes to return in the next two weeks in Nevada and South Carolina, which have more diverse populations.

Salazar enthusiastically propelled Biden and attributed him to being "one of the creators of the medical care revolution we are seeing, with much more work to do." He noted that his older brother, John Salazar, had lost his seat in Congress partly due to his vote in favor of the health care law.

"By the way, that was a brave vote you made," Biden said.

"I would do it again!" John Salazar shouted from the back of the room.

Biden argued that despite the nation's strong economy, under Trump, "a lot of middle class people are left behind, they really fall behind."

He said he wants to "rebuild the backbone of the country, the middle class, and this time bring all the brown and black people in all areas."

Biden was especially encouraged when he talked about Trump's foreign policy, raising his voice several times.

"What he is doing to this country is absolutely terrible," Biden said. "In the life of anyone in this room, and also those of our parents, we have never seen a president like this. We have never seen a president who has armed the Department of Justice, denigrated to the armed forces, (treated) to our allies in a way that creates distance with them, and (who) hugs thugs and autocrats from Putin to Kim Jong-Un. …

“Then, friends, there is much to do. But I'm optimistic. "