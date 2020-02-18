Jenna Dewan is engaged to Steve Kazee

Congratulations are in order for Jenna Dewan Y Steve Kazee!
The couple announced Tuesday night that they were engaged in a romantic portrait and moving legends of social networks.
"A lifetime to love you and grow with you … you have my heart," Dewan shared, next to a photo that showed his diamond ring.
In addition, Steve took Instagram to also announce the special news.
"When you wake up in the morning, I will kiss your face with a smile that nobody has ever seen. When you wake up in the morning, I will kiss your eyes and say that it is you whom I have loved all these years."
This exciting news is not surprising considering that Jenna and Steve have been making plans for the future together. Their commitment comes less than a month after they revealed that they were waiting for their first child.
The actress is already the mother of a 6-year-old boy. Everly Tatum with ex husband Channing Tatum, who is also excited about the news that little Everly has a new brother.
While the actor has not addressed the development publicly, sources tell us that he is very "happy,quot; for his ex-wife.
"Jenna told Channing she was pregnant and wanted to make sure he knew it before announcing it," a source previously told E! News. "He is happy for her and was very supportive."
Broadimage / Shutterstock
Jenna and Steve began their romance at the end of 2018, after being introduced by mutual friends. The duo has strengthened since then, and it is clear that they are ready to take their relationship to the next level.
"Becoming a mother is simply the best and most incredible thing that has happened to me," Jenna said in her Instagram post announcing her pregnancy. "@stevekazee, you're a gift from above and I couldn't be more excited to expand our family together … Thank you all for all the love !!"
This is Steve's first attempt at fatherhood, and he had no qualms about sharing his praise for his future girlfriend when he talked about his little miracle.
"Well … the news is out. I can't even begin to describe the feelings I've had since we first knew Jenna was pregnant," Steve wrote in his post. "I have waited all my life for this moment and could not have found a better person to build a family."
Congratulations to the happy couple for their commitment!
Watch ME! News mornings from Monday to Friday at 7 a.m.
%MINIFYHTML733f0942c978b2facdbbfc2e931c8f1d17%