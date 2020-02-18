Jenna Dewan is engaged to Steve Kazee

Congratulations are in order for Jenna Dewan Y Steve Kazee!

The couple announced Tuesday night that they were engaged in a romantic portrait and moving legends of social networks.

"A lifetime to love you and grow with you … you have my heart," Dewan shared, next to a photo that showed his diamond ring.

In addition, Steve took Instagram to also announce the special news.

"When you wake up in the morning, I will kiss your face with a smile that nobody has ever seen. When you wake up in the morning, I will kiss your eyes and say that it is you whom I have loved all these years."

This exciting news is not surprising considering that Jenna and Steve have been making plans for the future together. Their commitment comes less than a month after they revealed that they were waiting for their first child.

The actress is already the mother of a 6-year-old boy. Everly Tatum with ex husband Channing Tatum, who is also excited about the news that little Everly has a new brother.