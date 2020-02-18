Jenna Dewan is engaged! Relive the love story of her and Steve Kazee

Jenna Dewan She is a future girlfriend!

While the actress anxiously awaits her arrival and Steve KazeeThe first daughter of all together, had some additional special news to share with fans on Tuesday night. Jenna and Steve announced their commitment to an impressive photo that showed their enviable diamond ring.

"A lifetime to love you and grow with you," said Dewan, 39. "You have my heart."

Kazee's proposal comes only weeks after her fiancee and Channing Tatum they reached a custody agreement regarding their 6 year old daughter Everly. Last November, Jenna and Channing finalized their divorce.

Jenna and Steve's love story began more than a year ago when mutual friends in their intimate circle connected them. In the fall of 2019, the Flirty dance The presenter and the Broadway star announced their pregnancy.