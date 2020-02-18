Jenna Dewan is engaged! Relive the love story of her and Steve Kazee

Jenna Dewan She is a future girlfriend!
While the actress anxiously awaits her arrival and Steve KazeeThe first daughter of all together, had some additional special news to share with fans on Tuesday night. Jenna and Steve announced their commitment to an impressive photo that showed their enviable diamond ring.
"A lifetime to love you and grow with you," said Dewan, 39. "You have my heart."
Kazee's proposal comes only weeks after her fiancee and Channing Tatum they reached a custody agreement regarding their 6 year old daughter Everly. Last November, Jenna and Channing finalized their divorce.
Jenna and Steve's love story began more than a year ago when mutual friends in their intimate circle connected them. In the fall of 2019, the Flirty dance The presenter and the Broadway star announced their pregnancy.
To take a look at Jenna and Steve's path to marriage, check out our gallery below.
Congratulations to the happy couple!
NEMO / GAMR / BACKGRID
New romance
ME! In the fall of 2018, it was learned that Jenna and Steve had been dating "for a few months." Privileged information he shared at the end of October: "He was presented by mutual friends and they got along immediately. Jenna really likes her and is very happy. She moved completely from her marriage and is happy to have met someone new." Steve treats her very well and is doing everything right. He has hopes for the future, but he doesn't get too far ahead. "
Miguel Aguilar / JS / PacificCoastNews
Palm Springs PDA
The couple traveled to Palm Springs in November 2018, where they were seen sharing a kiss.
NEMO / GAMR / BACKGRID
Sealed with (another) kiss
Later that month, Jenna and Steve packed the PDA while they were in Los Angeles.
Miguel Aguilar / JS / PacificCoastNews
Showing support
In December 2018, Jenna left to support Steve in his Love Actually Live performance. According to a source, Steve kissed him as he left the stage at the end of the show. Too cute!
Hollywood To You / Star Max / GC Images
Opening
In April 2019, Jenna appeared in the Ellen DeGeneres Show, where he spoke with guest host John Cena about her boyfriend. "Steve, my boyfriend, is a big wrestling fan and got me into that," Jenna told the WWE star. "I saw WrestleMania alone. I wasn't even in the city."
Instagram Officer
Jenna and Steve made their romance on Instagram official in early June with this sweet photo.
WWE
Date night
The couple enjoyed a night in Monday Night Raw in June 2019, smiling for photos together in the audience.
WWE
Backstage Photos
That same night, the duo went to the backstage, where they took a picture with Raw's champion, Becky Lynch.
CPR / BACKGRID
Life's a beach
Together with their daughter Everly, the couple said goodbye to the summer with a final getaway. "It was a lovely vacation for them, where they could spend a lot of time together without distractions," said a source about his August trip to Orange County, California. "They seemed like a very happy family."
BACKGRID
Baby on Board
In September, the couple announced that they expect their first child together: "We are more than happy and we could not be happier to expand our family!"
Broadimage / Shutterstock
Inseparable
While attending the celebration of the 20th anniversary of the WWE in October, the two stars looked really bright.
Hold me closer
"I caught a fairy!" Steve captioned this Instagram photo of lovey-dovey.
Instagram / Jenna Dewan
Holiday together
The couple spent time with their family in Santa Barbara, California, during the Thanksgiving weekend.
Gotham / GC Images
She said yes!
Jenna and Steve announced their engagement through social networks on Tuesday, February 18. "A lifetime to love you and grow with you … you have my heart," he shared.
Watch ME! News mornings from Monday to Friday at 7 a.m.
%MINIFYHTML34cb93d780f71db111300698efd3e5cb17%