Jeff Bezos announces that he promises $ 10 billion for climate change: "The Earth is one thing we all have in common: let's protect it together,quot;

Roommates Jeff Bezos is using his fortune to help on a large scale, as he has just announced that he promises $ 10 billion to what he calls "the greatest threat to our planet,quot;: climate change!

Climate change has become a major concern, as we can see only from this winter! We've had snow in Georgia and 60 degree days in New York in the last two weeks, and Jeff says he's committed to helping with the problem. The funds will be used to create the Bezos Earth Fund.

“Climate change is the biggest threat to our planet. I want to work together with others to amplify known ways and explore new ways to combat the devastating impact of climate change on this planet we all share, ”he writes in an Instagram post.

Despite Bezos' efforts, many Amazon employees have criticized Amazon's impact on the environment, and even imply that the company also contributes to the climate crisis.

"We applaud the philanthropy of Jeff Bezos, but one hand cannot give what the other is removing," Amazon Employees for Climate Justice said in a statement.

When is Amazon going to stop financing think tanks that deny the climate, such as the Competitive Enterprise Institute and climate delay policy? https://t.co/AxwkkfJPBf – Amazon employees for climate justice (@AMZNforClimate) February 17, 2020

Last April, thousands of Amazon workers signed a letter to Bezos and the Amazon board of directors, testing them to finalize contracts with our gas and gas companies, and stop making donations to legislators who deny climate change and set measurable targets .

It seems that Jeff has changed his mind about where to allocate his dollars!