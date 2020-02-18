Jeannie Mai confronts critics who throw hateful and xenophobic comments towards her relationship with Jeezy in this video: a co-host of "The Real,quot; arrives to show her love

Jeannie Mai decided to speak directly with the people who threw hateful and xenophobic comments towards her and her boyfriend and rapper, Jeezy.

Jeannie, who is an American with parents from China and Vietnam, is being criticized for being a carrier of the coronavirus.

Tired of using his ethnicity against him, he decided to face those who hate saying: “When Jeezy and I were at Fashion Week recently, and there were published photos, I saw comments in other blogs a couple of times Like, & # 39; Don't catch that Crown, Jeezy & # 39; or & # 39; She got that Crown that hooked it. And that is very painful because there are people who are really dying for this. ”

He added: “I also heard that there are schools that are considering quarantining Asian children because they just want to keep it safe. I just want to say, and we know that the wrong information along with the fear leads to xenophobia, right? Xenophobia is a deep-rooted fear against foreigners. Therefore, we have to do better and know that, as far as you are concerned, educate yourself so as not to give life to fear. "

The real Co-hostess Loni Love chose to show some love and support to her friend and the entire Asian community: “If you are Asian and feel something, I would recommend you, I read that they said you really should talk about it and publish the stories because that way it's like you, as you know, on black Twitter we share our stories of racism, you should do it too. ”

Fans have taken a step back to back Jeannie with a person who says: "SO IT IS ……. It seems she is very happy, so as another woman, I can be happy for her, and as her husband infidel could not find anything else. " what to do except cheat and hit another woman, why shouldn't I be happy with this man? As women, we have to stop raining in other people's parades and then ask ourselves, why do we do it? That people be happy, and not always look for the negative in everything. In 2020 let's try to do better. "

Another commenter said: "I am crazy about jealousy but happy for them at the same time." You have to admit it. This man is completely happy. "It seems he jumps from here to there."

Jeezy and the TV host became an article in September 2019 after divorcing Freddy Harteis after ten years of marriage.



