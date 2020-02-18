Japan approves bill to help companies develop 5G drone technologies – Latest news

Japan's cabinet passed a bill to support companies to develop secure 5G mobile networks and drone technologies amid an increasing alarm among Tokyo policy makers about the growing influence of China's 5G technology .

The bill will give companies that develop such technologies access to loans with low interest rates from government-affiliated financial institutions if their plans meet cybersecurity standards.

Companies that adopt 5G technologies can also obtain tax incentives if they meet the standards set by the government, according to the bill.

%MINIFYHTMLcddf6f1733daa9e0c60c256a667edeff11% %MINIFYHTMLcddf6f1733daa9e0c60c256a667edeff12%

The government will present the bill to parliament and aims to take it into effect around the summer.

The United States has been conducting a campaign against Huawei Technologies Co, which Washington warned could spy on Beijing customers.

Huawei has repeatedly denied those claims.

The United States and some allies, including Australia, have excluded Huawei from 5G implementation plans, while others, including Britain, have given it a limited role.

Last December, Japan unveiled fiscal measures aimed at encouraging companies to spend their funds in cash on new businesses and other investments and stimulating a slowdown in the economy, while helping companies compete with China's progress in 5G technology.

