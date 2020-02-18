– Actress and singer Ja’net DuBois, best known for her role as Willona Woods in the classic Up News Info comedy "Good Times," died. She was 74 years old.

Glendale police said they received a report on DuBois’s death Monday night, the Associated Press reported. He appeared to have died from natural causes and there was no ongoing investigation.

BernNadette Stanis, who played Thelma Evans Anderson in "Good Times," said he learned of DuBois's death on Tuesday from the actress's daughter, the Associated Press reported.

Beyond her role in "Good Times," DuBois was also the singer behind the iconic song, "Movin & # 39; On Up," from "The Jeffersons."

He began his career in the theater, where he appeared in Broadway productions of "Golden Boy,quot; and "A Raisin in the Sun," according to a biography on his website.

Actress Holly Robinson Peete lamented the loss of the star on Twitter, saying "she followed her like a puppy."

Devastated upon hearing the sudden death of the iconic Ja & # 39; Net Dubois 💔

We all appreciate her as beloved Willona in #Good times. I have to work with her on Hangin With Mr. Cooper. I followed her like a puppy. She shared a lot of wisdom. I loved her and will miss her very much pic.twitter.com/YzBcuE73nv – Holly Robinson Peete (@hollyrpeete) February 18, 2020

DuBois's film credits include the "Diary of a Mad Housewife,quot; from 1970, "I'm going to give you a blow,quot; and "Charlie's Angels: at full speed." It was also credited in numerous other films as varied as "Basic Instinct,quot;, "Next Friday,quot; and "Tropical Thunder,quot;

DuBois was co-founder of the Pan African Film Festival, which has exhibited films aimed at promoting greater cultural understanding of people of African descent since 1992. The Los Angeles festival runs until Sunday.

According to TMZ, DuBois is survived by three children.

