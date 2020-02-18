Jake Paul responds to critics who call him "dumb" for anxiety Tweet

%MINIFYHTML8cc508c533732fc6682d2d170e32acff11% %MINIFYHTML8cc508c533732fc6682d2d170e32acff12%

The YouTube star lands in hot water after appearing to suggest that mental illness is not real in her Twitter post that says: "Remember that anxiety is created by you."

Jake paul He was online Monday, February 17, but it was not for good reason. The social media star became the target of jokes after he went to Twitter to share a post that instructed people on how to cure their anxiety.

In his post on the microblogging site, he believes there is a simple way to cure a mental illness instead of going to the doctor and taking medication. "Remember that anxiety is created by you," he said, apparently suggesting that anxiety is not real. "Sometimes you must let life unfold and remind yourself to be happy and that the answers will come."

He continued: "Calm down. Go for a walk. Talk to a friend."

It didn't take long for the tweet to go viral with many people ridiculing it. Some people even called him "dumb" and "stupid" for saying that, as one wrote, "Jake Paul is as stupid as? How is he allowed to walk by throwing this bull ** t". Getting sarcastic, another joked: "If you have asthma. Just go outside. Breathe."

Someone did not take his publication well and wrote everything in capital letters: "BROTHER. THIS FUCKING IDIOT HAS THE HEARING TO SAY THAT THE ANXIETY IS SOME BIRTHDAY AFTER REMOVING DIRECT LINE NUMBERS OF SUICIDE." The person then urged Jake fans: "Please, kids, stop following Jake Paul. He's the second dumbest idiot in the United States, and what he says will hurt them when they grow up."

Another tried to see the positive side because he received a "number of hilarious responses that generated this beauty of a tweet." Meanwhile, a different person wrote: "Jake Paul is so stupid LMAO. How the hell is anxiety something you control and eliminate with" walking "LMAO someone gets these damn youtubers with nothing common sense."

Jake Paul responded to criticism.

Since then, Jake deleted the tweet after the controversy and wrote in response: "Everyone is making my tweet clown, but now he's spreading more awareness about anxiety that I didn't even know was a thing until I was 18, but I had it all my life and I never knew how to deal with it. " By sharing a link to an article on how to deal with anxiety, he added: "If you think you have it or want to deal with it, try reading this."