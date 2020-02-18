Jake Paul doubles for an anxiety tweet after a violent reaction in social networks

Paul fans know that the notorious sibling couple is usually in the media for controversial reasons. For example, earlier this month, Jake Paul provoked vitriol on social media when he expressed his sincere thoughts about anxiety and how a person's mind and disposition can be the main cause of mental illness.

As previously reported, Jake turned to his social media account to affirm that the anxiety was "created by you," and when social media users came for him, he doubled and stated that his comment "raise awareness (d)" .

According to Page Six, Jake Paul turned to his social networks to claim that he was happy to see that his tweet was "spreading more awareness,quot;, adding that although everyone "clowing,quot; his tweet, he finally did something good for the cause.

In addition, Paul admitted that he did not even realize that he struggled anxiously in his life until he was 18 years old. For years, I didn't even know I had the problem, but since then I learned to treat it like an adult man.

Paul went on to link a HealthLine article on how to deal with anxiety. For his part, Paul previously urged his fans and followers to understand that anxiety was in the mind, and if a person was struggling, it is best to "let life unfold," talk to a friend and remind oneself. to be happy.

Critics of social networks said Paul was clearly minimizing the mental health struggles of others, including the idea that a person should "go for a walk,quot; and "relax." Jake Paul fans know he has been in the media headlines lately for all kinds of reasons, including his brief affair with Tana Mongeau.

As previously reported, Jake and Tana were married in a ceremony, although they never obtained the official marriage license, but then canceled it. Last month, Mongeau stated that she was focusing on herself and improving.

Ad

Mongeau spoke with Page Six in January and declared that he was doing his best for her and also encouraging his followers and fans to do the same.



Post views:

0 0