Jack Thriller talks about the infamous 2 Chainz Beef: & # 39; I Got In My Feelings & # 39;

Comedian Jack Thriller talked about his now infamous fight with rapper 2Chainz.

2 Chainz and Thriller became involved in a heated exchange during an episode of Drink Champs years ago, and although things began with carelessness, 2 Chainz was quickly offended by something Thriller said and started. Thriller says that, looking back, he now sees that he needs to take responsibility for the dispute.

"We got into that because he didn't like me, and I wanted to be his friend. And I had my feelings. That was something like that, and when he just didn't react to me the way I wanted him to react to me, he gave me an attack." he said while visiting Hot 107.9, "he explained.

