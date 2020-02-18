Jack Thriller talks about the infamous 2 Chainz Beef: & # 39; I Got In My Feelings & # 39;

Comedian Jack Thriller talked about his now infamous fight with rapper 2Chainz.

2 Chainz and Thriller became involved in a heated exchange during an episode of Drink Champs years ago, and although things began with carelessness, 2 Chainz was quickly offended by something Thriller said and started. Thriller says that, looking back, he now sees that he needs to take responsibility for the dispute.

"We got into that because he didn't like me, and I wanted to be his friend. And I had my feelings. That was something like that, and when he just didn't react to me the way I wanted him to react to me, he gave me an attack." he said while visiting Hot 107.9, "he explained.

"I said something I shouldn't have said, and I took it too far in a treasure hunt, treasure troll type. It got out of control, and I was really disrespectful to that guy. He was so incalculable. Because, without justification, and I'm a great admirer. So, even when I tried to get angry, I couldn't because he kept going blow after blow after blow. "

"I felt so stupid because I love him," he continued. "But when I would see him and see the hate in his eyes and the anger and malice. It seemed he wanted to reach out and take my good eye and squeeze that bitch, throw it down, stomp that mother f * cker, and put it out like a cigarette. ".

Watch the heated call with 2 Chainz below around the 1:24:56 mark.