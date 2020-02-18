Ja & # 39; Net DuBois passed away in his dream at age 74

%MINIFYHTML16eab5df6e544447a3bc2e4040a7ca1c11% %MINIFYHTML16eab5df6e544447a3bc2e4040a7ca1c12%

The actress, famous for her portrayal of the lush neighbor Willona Woods in the classic comedy & # 39; Good Times & # 39; from the 1970s, she was found dead at her home in Glendale, California.

Actress of "good times" Ja & # 39; Net DuBois He has died at the age of 74.

The star was found dead Tuesday morning (February 18) after it appeared she died while sleeping at home in Glendale, California, her family tells TMZ.

DuBois played the lush neighbor Willona Woods in the classic comedy "Good Times" of the 1970s, and also co-wrote and performed "Movin & # 39; on Up", the theme tune for another spin-off related to "All in the Family "," The Jeffersons ".

Prior to her "Good Times" fame, she made history on television with her role of Loretta Allen on the soap opera "Love of Life" in 1970, when she was chosen as the first regular African-American woman in a series during the day, and was and won two Emmy awards for his voice work on the animated series "The PJs," which took place between 1999 and 2001.

His other screen credits include films such as "I & # 39; m Gonna Git You Sucka" from 1988 and "Charlie's angels: full throttle"in 2003, while on television, he appeared on" Shaft "," Kojak "," ER "," Home Improvement "," Moesha "," The Steve Harvey Show "and" A Different World ".

DuBois was also known for his roles on Broadway, where he began his career in works such as "A Raisin in the Sun" and "Golden Boy" of 1956, which also featured Sammy Davis Jr. Y Louis Gossett Jr..

She met with the co-star of "Good Times" Janet Jackson in 1987 to play the mother of the R&B icon in the video for her single "Control."