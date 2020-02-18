Italy uses Malaysia as a landfill for plastic waste | Malaysia

%MINIFYHTML74260d1fe60a5527ce24932d49a39c0411% %MINIFYHTML74260d1fe60a5527ce24932d49a39c0412%

Rome Italy – Concerns are growing over the illegal export of plastic waste to Malaysia from Italy after an undercover investigation by Greenpeace found that Italian companies are circumventing laws to create a landfill abroad.

In its investigation, Greenpeace discovered that in the first nine months of 2019, Italian companies sent 1,300 tons of illegal plastic waste to Malaysia.

"These companies showed no respect for human health, nor for the surrounding environment," he told Al Jazeera Pierdavide Pasotti, head of the research unit at Greenpeace Italia.

Italy was the sixth largest exporter of plastic waste to Malaysia in 2019, and plastics have piled up outside the factories of Malaysia, but also in the backyards of some houses, polluting the surrounding environment.

The European Union requires that its member states export recyclable material to non-EU countries only if they ensure that they meet all the environmental and technical standards required by companies in the EU.

At Sungai Petani, Greenpeace documented a 30 percent increase in people affected by respiratory diseases due to the dumping of plastic waste. (Nandakumar S. Haridas / Greenpeace)

Greenpeace obtained shipping documents from multiple sources.

They verified the number of shipments from Italy with the list of 64 Malaysian companies in the national registry of importers of plastic waste.

Italian companies sent 43 of 65 shipments to companies that lacked legal authorization or the technical equipment needed to process the plastic scrap, Greenpeace said.

During a covert visit to some unapproved facilities near the coastal city of Port Klang, Greenpeace found packages of plastic waste that once contained British sugar, German cheese and Italian onions.

After analyzing plastic samples found in the area, Greenpeace discovered high levels of hazardous chemicals, including heavy metals and benzo (a) pyrene.

This unregulated discharge puts the health of the local population at risk.

In the city of Sungai Petani, Greenpeace documented a 30 percent increase in people affected by respiratory diseases.

"The air becomes irrespirable at dawn due to the toxic smoke that arises from the burning of garbage," said Pasotti.

& # 39; Frankly unacceptable & # 39;

The environmental organization has handed over its findings to Italian prosecutors.

"If these accusations were confirmed, they could lead to serious charges such as illegal traffic (in) of waste and international criminal association," said Paola Fico, an Italian environmental lawyer.

Giuseppe Ungherese, who directs the campaigns against pollution of Greenpeace Italy, said: "This situation is frankly unacceptable. We ask the Italian authorities to intervene immediately, stopping this illegal traffic and reducing the production of single-use plastics."

Italian Minister of the Environment Sergio Costa called for action after the investigation was made public, saying: "We need to continue the battle to minimize the production of single-use plastics and move towards a circular economy based on recycling, reuse and the regeneration ".

Diplomatic disputes over rich countries that dump their garbage to developing nations have increased in recent years. (Nandakumar S. Haridas / Greenpeace)

With More than 105 million metric tons of plastics received since 1992, China was the world's leading importer of recyclables. But, two years ago, Beijing changed its policy, banning various types of waste.

The International Recycling Office estimates an annual turnover of around $ 500 billion for the global recycling sector and a projected annual growth rate for the next five years of 6.5 to 7 percent for the plastics recycling market.

Recycling facilities have emerged in Malaysia, many without an operating license.

To curb illegal recycling and avoid turning the country into a landfill, in July 2018, the Malaysian government closed 150 plants, stopped issuing plastic import permits and withdrew operating licenses.

But Greenpeace discovered that the Italians continued anyway: between August and December 2018, 3,500 tons of plastic waste was thrown, many of them mislabeled.

"The content inside the container is not what they declare," he told Greenpeace YB Ng Sze Han, a member of the executive committee of the Malaysian state of Selangor.

"Most of the time, it is a mixture of very dirty plastic waste, and the recyclable content is very low, probably 20 to 30 percent."

Diplomatic disputes over rich countries that dump their garbage to developing nations have grown in recent years.

In 2016, a Filipino court ordered a company to send the waste to Canada after customs officials found everything from household waste to diapers, in a cargo labeled "recyclable plastics."

In an effort to regulate the trade of hard-to-recycle plastic, 180 countries signed a UN-backed agreement in May 2019. Beginning in January 2021, exporting nations will need permission from governments that receive their recyclables.

Italian politicians are aware of the violations affecting international shipments: according to the parliamentary commission on crimes related to waste management, 25 percent of cases in non-EU countries present irregularities.

"The problem lies at different levels," Claudia Salvestrini, managing director of Polieco, told Al Jazeera.

During a covert visit to the unapproved facilities near the coastal city of Port Klang, Greenpeace found packages of plastic waste that once contained British sugar, German cheese and Italian onions. (Nandakumar S. Haridas / Greenpeace)

Polieco is a private consortium that oversees the production, importation, distribution and recycling of any polyethylene-based product, especially plastic waste produced by industrial and agricultural activities.

"There is a lack of controls within the processing facilities that receive the waste, and then customs cannot conduct any inspection at the port, because current law gives them only three days to check the containers," said Salvestrini.

Greenpeace suggested that Italy should consider imposing a temporary ban on any export of plastic waste to Malaysia.

For Salvestrini, the best option would be a bilateral agreement between the two countries: "Malaysia should import only from those Italian companies that not only separate the different types of plastics, but also wash and grind it. Otherwise, the country would end up as China ".