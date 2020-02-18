IT responds to Floyd Mayweather's recent comments about wife Tiny Harris

Rapper T.I. He has responded to a recent interview with Floyd Mayweather, where he talked about his enmity with the rapper, admitting that his problem was for T.I.'s wife, Tony Harris.

During an episode of Drink Champs, Mayweather denied having slept with Tiny. He said T.I. He approached him after seeing a post of them together on Instagram:

"Basically I thought, & # 39; Listen. I'm letting you know that I don't have … your wife and I don't have anything … if you believe it & # 39;" he explained. "I've been meeting Tiny before T.I.," Mayweather continued. "I never slept with her, I never kissed her, I never touched her in any inappropriate way. Her friend Shekinah wanted to go to the fight [from May 4], she brought Tiny with her … After that, I guess she put a Instagram photo of her in the fight, so I guess he [IT] felt somehow. "

YOU. He seemed to address Mayweather directly on Monday, posting on Instagram: "Money can't hide da sucka in you."