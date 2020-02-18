Is the United States headed to the European defense? The | USA news

%MINIFYHTML255b229946adffb2b67ce7d3f60b0e0911% %MINIFYHTML255b229946adffb2b67ce7d3f60b0e0912%

Athens, Greece – In contrast to its current redistribution of forces in the Middle East, the United States seems to be at the forefront of European defense.

The annual US-led Defender Europe exercise, which lasts for months and lasts from February to July, will involve 20,000 US soldiers, more than those of all their NATO allies together, and more than at any time in the last quarter of century.

"The general objective of the event is to demonstrate the ability of the United States to lift and displace a force the size of a division over long distances," said Tod D Wolters, the NATO Allied Supreme Commander for Europe earlier this month. "The planning itself is dissuasive," he said.

Defend Europe will include army, navy and air force exercises in eight European countries that extend to the eastern border of the European Union with Russia.

Although US officials do not say it is designed to counter a Russian threat, the demonstration of the ability of the US force comes after years of fragmentary reinforcements of the eastern flank of NATO following the Russian annexation of Crimea in March 2014.

At the 2016 NATO summit in Warsaw, the allies agreed to deploy four multinational battalions in countries at risk of a Russian invasion.

Called the Enhanced Advanced Presence, the forces are stationed in Estonia, Latvia, Lithuania and Poland.

Last September, Romania announced that it would spend 2.5 billion euros (2.7 billion dollars) to rebuild the Mihail Kogalniceanu air base to house 8,000 to 10,000 soldiers, F-16, refueling aircraft and other assets.

Since the annexation of Crimea, it has operated as an advanced base of the United States, launching aerial patrols over the Black Sea.

The following month, the Secretary of State of the United States, Mike Pompeo, signed an improved defense pact with Greece.

One of its provisions is that EE. UU. the forces are to build a new Navy and air force base in Alexandroupoli in northeastern Greece, which will supply NATO allies in Bulgaria and Romania.

That route overlooks the Bosphorus, controlled by Turkey, suggesting that the United States is looking for alternative routes.

Greece is the beneficiary of the deterioration of the US relationship with Turkey, whose reliability as an ally many US diplomats, congressmen and military leaders have begun to question.

The two not only disagree with the use of Kurdish militias in the front line of the war against the ISIL group in Syria; The United States sees Turkey's purchase of Russian S-400 surface-to-air missiles as a violation of the alliance.

"Once a reliable democratic ally, Ankara is increasingly a pro-Russian autocracy with ambitions for greater regional influence, and possibly even a predominance," former US ambassador to Turkey Eric Edelman and General Charles recently wrote. "Chuck,quot; Wald in a joint meeting. Article that required giving Greece a more crucial role in the regional deployments of the United States.

"We have preparation areas much closer (than other EU members) to the Middle East, which is obviously a critical point, but it means that (USA) You can withdraw assets from the areas themselves and keep them on hold, provided that things permit, "Efthymios Tsiliopoulos, an analyst at Defense-point.gr, told Al Jazeera.

"They still need to be in the area, in the region, so they can be easily deployed."

The United States also persecutes Russia through energy. Greece will import more than 60 shipments of liquefied natural gas (LNG) mostly this year. Part of that capacity is destined for the Balkans, where the United States hopes to break the traditional Russian gas monopoly.

Greece is the only country in southeastern Europe with an LNG terminal, and two more are planned.

Now it is building a new pipeline to take 5 billion cubic meters of LNG to Bulgaria and beyond. Croatia will eventually be the other main entry point of the United States, with three LNG terminals under construction. Three others are being built in Poland, which has flatly refused to take any Russian gas pipeline.