Is Tamar Braxton hinting at the separation of Nigerian Beau David Adefeso?

WENN / FayesVision

To further feed the rumors of rupture, the reality star and the singer write an amazing tweet in which he shouts about not being accepted in the Blue Bird app.

It is Tamar Braxton single and ready to mix? The star generates rumors that she has broken up with her Nigerian boyfriend David Adefeso following his amazing activity in social networks.

The reality star and the singer removed all of his photos from his Instagram account, which led fans to speculate that there were problems in paradise. To further feed the rumors, Tamar wrote about not being accepted on his Twitter account on Monday, February 17.

"If they don't love you. You don't have to talk. There's no reasoning. Let it go and let God bring you to what will be everything you need except all of you," he wrote on Twitter. "His defects will not be his weakness, but his strength and attraction to what he should be in his life."

Tamar Braxton further fuels the rumors of rupture with this tweet.

Tamar was not specific about what he is talking about in the tweet, but that comes after David seemed to threaten to cut ties with his family if they did not accept it. "I informed my family from the beginning that they had no other choice! Or they love Tamar the way they love me and accept her as I accept her … or they run the risk of losing me completely," the businessman revealed Nigerian in a recent Instagram post in December 2019.

David gave his family such an ultimatum because he did not want to end up like many African-American families where African parents "became too involved in their children's relationships and married life, often to the detriment of the young couple's relationship."

However, at that time, David revealed that his mother welcomed Tamar and "Beans as his 13th grandson."

It remains to be seen why Tamar deleted his entire Instagram photo, but it is worth noting that David shared during the weekend some romantic videos of his getaway to Cabo San Lucas. "The last 20 months have been like a dream come true. Who would have guessed that two oceans would meet that warm summer night in the Pacific and come together so quickly to form an unbreakable bond that becomes much stronger every day." It started in the caption.

Then, David fell in love with Tamar: "Through each storm that forms, the tide is strengthened, and each wave creates another indescribable memory that lasts a lifetime. Words cannot begin to describe how much I love you, my @tamarbraxton , but our memories can help show me how many ways you complete me. Happy Valentine's Day, my love. I love you completely. "