Iraq and the enigma of US withdrawal | Iraq

More than a month after the Iraqi parliament passed a resolution calling on US troops to withdraw from Iraq, uncertainty persists about the state of US forces in the country. The move came after the assassination of Qassem Soleimani, the commander of the Quds Force of the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps of Iran, and Abu Mahdi al-Muhandis, deputy chief of the Popular Mobilization Units of Iraq for US drones.

Although the Secretary of State of the United States, Mike Pompeo fired In the January 10 resolution, local political actors have continued to press for the United States to withdraw.

In mid-January, the Iraqi Shiite leader Muqtada al-Sadr called for a "one million men march,quot; to protest against the presence of US troops in the country that took place on January 24 and attracted large crowds of his supporters .

The newly appointed Iraqi Prime Minister, Mohammad Allawi, has not publicly expressed his opinion on the issue, but will probably align with the people who nominated him, including al-Sadr and the pro-Iran factions.

However, despite this pressure from several political forces for the United States to withdraw, there is no national consensus on this. Both Sunni and Kurdish leadership in the country have opposed the measure and the problem has the potential to feed sectarian tensions in the country. country.

Changing perceptions

The parliamentary vote on the resolution took place in sectarian lines. It was approved almost exclusively by the votes of Shia parties, such as Fatah, Sairoon, Hikma, Sadiqoon and State of Law, which together have a majority in parliament. Kurdish and Sunni parliament members boycotted the session greatly.

The Shiite anti-American vote marks a clear departure from the political positions adopted by the Shiite political forces in 2003.

Seventeen years ago, Shiite and Kurdish communities largely welcomed the US invasion and the overthrow of Saddam Hussein's regime. On the contrary, the Sunni community saw it as a disaster because it threatened to undo the privileged position that its elite had occupied within the regime, a perception that became a reality with the process of unbaazification launched by the Americans.

Over the years, these attitudes have changed, as Iran has played an important role in Iraqi domestic policy. Many of the Shiite parties have aligned with Tehran and, as their confrontation with the United States intensified, they have also increasingly adopted anti-US positions.

However, the same process has not been replicated among the Shiite population. In fact, there have been increasingly anti-Iranian attitudes among Iraqi Shiites. According to the Independent Institute of Administration and Civil Society Studies based in Baghdad, 86 percent of Iraqi Shiites had a favorable opinion of Iran in 2014, but only 41 percent did so in 2019.

These attitudes have been reflected in the ongoing protests in Baghdad and the majority Shia areas in the center and south of the country, which have been marked by anti-Iranian chants.

The protesters' response to the murder of Soleimani and al-Muhandis and the parliamentary vote against the US military presence was reject all foreign interference, not only that of the United States.

Sunni perspective

Attitudes among the Sunni community have also changed. Although many Sunnis opposed the US invasion of Iraq and, in fact, a series of rebellions erupted in Sunni areas after this, in recent years many Sunnis have come to see US troops as a stabilization factor, at Less in the short term.

Therefore, talking about an American withdrawal has also caused much anxiety in the Sunni community and political parties.

There is a fear that if the United States leaves, the Sunnis will face a resurgence of extremist groups. ISIL has regrouped in many Sunni areas, and Iraqi security forces, as well as Shiite militias present in Sunni regions, do not consider themselves capable of addressing only the threat of terror.

US troops have also been seen as a balancing force against Iran's influence in Iraq in Sunni areas. Iran-backed PMUs are still deployed in Sunni regions freed from ISIL. Its presence has caused a lot of tension among the locals and is considered an important barrier for political stabilization and the return of internally displaced persons to these areas.

Some of the Sunni leaders also see the Americans as a fair arbitrator among the different political forces in Baghdad. Since 2003, Sunni parties have not been able to organize a united front in Baghdad and, as a result, have been increasingly marginalized in political affairs. They fear that if the United States left Iraq, its marginalization would deepen.

Kurdish perspective

Kurdish parties in Iraq have a long relationship with the United States prior to the 2003 invasion. Washington has also played an important role in intra-Kurdish affairs, by negotiating a ceasefire in the late 1990s between the two most players. important in the Iraqi Kurdish political scene: the Kurdistan Democratic Party (KDP) and the Kurdistan Patriotic Union (PUK).

He has also backed Peshmerga's forces loyal to the two parties in their fight against Saddam Hussein's regime and has been seen as the main foreign power that supports Kurdish self-government.

Although the autonomy of the Kurdistan region of Iraq (KRI) is enshrined in the Iraqi constitution, Erbil has had some reasons to worry that his special status is threatened. Following the 2017 independence referendum, Baghdad sent regular and irregular forces to secure a series of disputed areas in the north, including oil-rich Kirkuk, which sparked violent clashes with the Peshmerga.

In recent months, talking about possible changes in the Iraqi constitution that could undermine the status of the semi-autonomous KRI has also worried Kurdish officials.

In this context, they see the US military presence in Iraq as an essential guarantee of Kurdish autonomy and a form of deterrence against the aggression of Baghdad.

What's next?

If the Shiite parties aligned with Iran continue to press for the United States to withdraw from Iraq, the already unstable political situation in the country could take a dark turn. Tensions between Baghdad and Erbil will likely intensify and could lead to a political paralysis of the central government.

It is also possible that such a movement fractured the Kurdish leadership. Iran, which has strong relations with a number of Kurdish parties, including the PUK, has the potential to undermine Kurdish unity and has done so in the past.

Nor can fragmented Sunni parties oppose serious resistance to a unilateral decision to expel US troops. But a stronger Iranian presence in Iraq would inevitably contribute to the growing sense of insecurity and marginalization among the common Sunnis. And as in the past, such discontent could erupt in another armed uprising and result in the resurrection of ISIL.

Meanwhile, the United States is also taking action in response to pressure to withdraw from Iraq.

In early February the Pentagon sent General Frank McKenzie, the main US commander. UU. For the Middle East, he will speak with decision makers in Baghdad. After the visit, the general expressed cautious optimism, but acknowledged that US-Iraqi military relations "are still in a period of turbulence."

Washington has also taken steps to strengthen its ties with Erbil. KRI President Nechirvan Barzani met with U.S. President Donald Trump on the sidelines of the World Economic Forum in Davos, Switzerland, at the end of January. The Pentagon has also indicated that it will continue to support Peshmerga's forces.

There have also been reports that the United States brought back a 2007 proposal for the formation of a Sunni region within Iraq, similar to the KRI, which would allow it to maintain its presence in the western part of Iraq.

United States Undersecretary of State for Near East Affairs, David Schenker, visited the UAE in mid-January and met with the president of the Iraqi Parliament, Mohammed al-Halbousi, a leading Sunni leader. After that meeting, it was reported that al-Halbousi held consultations with other Sunni leaders to discuss the creation of a Sunni region. The result of these deliberations is still unclear, but Baghdad strongly opposes the plan, fearing the weakening of the central government.

At this point, Iraq seems to be heading towards a more sectarian escalation, which could further destabilize the country and undermine the implementation of any political reform that thousands of Iraqis have been protesting since October of last year.

There is a way to avoid the dangerous consequences of a unilateral expulsion of US troops and to have an open and honest dialogue with all political parties in the country. Shia parties have to come and address the concerns of Sunnis, Kurds and minorities, such as Christians and Yazidis who require international protection. A decision must be made for the greater good of Iraq, not for the narrow political and sectarian interests of a select group of people.

The opinions expressed in this article are those of the author and do not necessarily reflect the editorial position of Al Jazeera.