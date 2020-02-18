Iran releases German citizen jailed in prisoner exchange | News

Iran has released a German citizen sentenced to three years in jail, the Iranian judiciary said: as part of an exchange of prisoners for an Iranian held in Germany on suspicion of violating US sanctions.

The announcement of his release came on Tuesday, a A day later, Tehran said a jailed Iranian accused of violating US sanctions had returned home from Germany.

"On Monday, a German citizen returned home. He was arrested a while ago and was sentenced to three years in jail for taking photographs of sensitive places," the spokesman for the judiciary, Gholamhossein Esmaili, told a weekly televised press conference .

Iran said Monday that Ahmad Khalili, who was arrested in Germany at the request of the United States and subject to extradition to the United States, flew home on Sunday with Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif, who had been in Germany to attend a conference of Security in Munich. .

"We insist that first the Iranian citizen should return home … then the German citizen was allowed to leave Iran on Monday." Esmaili said.

the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) He has arrested dozens of people with dual citizenship in recent years, mainly on charges of espionage.

Iran said in December that it was ready for more prisoner exchanges with the US. UU. After securing the return of scientist Massoud Soleimani in exchange for Xiyue Wang, a Chinese-born American held in the Islamic Republic.

The tensions of previous decades between Tehran and Washington have steeply intensified since 2018, when US President Donald Trump unilaterally withdrew from a historic 2015 nuclear agreement and again imposed sanctions on Iran.

Soleimani, a stem cell researcher at a university in Tehran, on December 7, also flew home from the United States with Zarif.