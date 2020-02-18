Internet: India will have more than 900 million Internet users by 2023: Report – Latest news

%MINIFYHTMLfead730def954c819d634a6a9d98ef8b11% %MINIFYHTMLfead730def954c819d634a6a9d98ef8b12%

India will have more than 907 million Internet users by 2023, which represents 64 percent of the country's population, a Cisco report said Tuesday.

More than 500 million people already use the Internet in India.

In India, there will be a total of 966 million mobile users by 2023, compared to 763 million or 56 percent of the population in 2018, according to the "Cisco Internet Annual Report 2018-2023."

While smartphones will represent 38 percent (781 million) of all networked devices by 2023, connected televisions will account for 12 percent (255.8 million) of all networked devices, according to projections.

There will be 2.1 billion networked devices in the country by 2023, he added.

"As digital literacy, mobile penetration and Internet connectivity deepen in the interior, a massive change in Internet usage and consumption patterns across the country will be created," said Anand Bhaskar, Managing Director, Sales of Service Providers, Cisco India and Saarc. in a sentence.

"This increase in connectivity and changing consumption patterns will challenge the ability of service providers to serve their customers in an optimal way. The flattest and safest networks that leverage cloud and edge computing, as well as the automation to manage the network in constant expansion, they are essential to keep pace in the digital world, "Bhaskar added.

The report added that there will be a total of 67.2 million 5G connections in India by 2023, which means that one in 20 connections will be 5G by that time in the country, while 4G connections will be 53.1 percent of mobile connections totals by 2023, and 3G and below the connections there will be 38.7 percent of the total mobile connections.

A growing number of machine-to-machine (M2M) applications, such as smart meters, video surveillance, health care monitoring, transportation and tracking of packages or assets, are contributing significantly to the growth of devices and connections in the country.

By 2023, M2M connections will be 25 percent of total devices and connections, according to the report.

Social networks, video streaming and downloading, business productivity, electronic commerce and games will drive the continued growth of mobile applications, with almost 46.2 billion downloaded by 2023.

According to the projections, there will be 1.4 billion mobile devices connected in India by 2023, 697.4 million devices connected by cable / Wi-Fi.

The report added that 66% of the world's population (5.3 billion people) will be Internet users by 2023.

